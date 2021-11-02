Top condo units for sale in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lakeland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

333 Lake Howard Drive Nw, Winter Haven, 33880 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Own the Best WATER VIEW in all of Imperial Harbour! This rarely available ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath End Unit Condo is fully renovated, furnished and move-in ready! Upgrades include a brand new kitchen with solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and under-mount cabinet lightning. Cabinets extend into the dining room for extra storage. Wood floors and crown molding throughout, along with fresh paint add to the charm of this beautiful unit. In addition, both baths have been redone with walk-in glass enclosed showers, new vanities, and more. Master Bedroom has that great Lake Howard view along with a large walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is perfect for guests while the 3rd bedroom makes a great office space. Extra storage unit onsite included. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, fishing dock, and plenty of weekly activities. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. Come relax and recharge in sunny Florida, all you need is to pack your suitcase, furnishings included!

521 Kelsey Street, Lakeland, 33803 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1970

IMMACULATE Move in Ready Villa in Imperial Southgate!! Located in 55+ Section II of the Villas, this 1,176 sq ft 2B/2Bath home has much to offer. Decorative tile walkway with covered overhang leads to your new front door. The kitchen has been renovated and includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. All under a dome ceiling with fan. Your formal dining room provides room for all your family gatherings. The 19x15 living room gives you plenty of room for TV watching and relaxing. The unit has mostly laminate floors for easy upkeep. Plus, master bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk in closet and private bath. Many extras come with this Villa like washer/dryer, extra storage in kitchen, newer A/C, water heater and fans in the bedrooms. Community has a club house, shuffleboard courts and heated pool. Near Walmart, Kelly Rec. and Polk Parkway. This is a must-see Villa for a Great Florida Lifestyle. Close to Everything!! See it Today!

1836 N Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland, 33801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $131,900 | Condominium | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1976

INVESTORS SPECIAL! Two story townhouse located in The Grove. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Unit is currently leased through March 31, 2022 rent $1175.00 a month. Tile in all baths and on bottom level, Carpet in bedrooms. HUGE inside utility room, living/dining combo. Community has two pools, recreation and fitness center Conveniently located close to Southeastern University, Shopping, Polk Parkway for quick commutes to Tampa and Orlando. Room measurements are approximate buyers agent to verifiy.

4 El Recodo, Lakeland, 33813 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Move in ready! Completely renovated 2,444 sq foot 4 BR, 2.5 BA townhome located in one of Lakeland’s most desirable, maintenance free, waterfront communities. This cozy home features lots of natural light. You’ll have a bright and open living and dining room area with new flooring and lighting, which is great for entertaining. Huge, completely remodeled and gorgeous kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new lighting, new sink and faucet, and stainless-steel appliances with an adjoining open dinette or family room area - all with new water-resistant laminate flooring. Inside laundry room and half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs bath updated with a new walk-in shower, cabinets, toilet and lighting. The master tub was recently re-tiled. Upstairs you also have brand new carpeting. The enormous master bedroom has oversized closets, plus a separate, private dressing room with additional closets or use it for a nursery. The 3 guest bedrooms are all a great size and have large closets. Lots of storage space throughout this house! Sit and sip your morning coffee on the landscaped front patio behind your own with privacy wall, that opens up to a truly park-like setting. There is a two-car carport with lockable utility room. The house has been replumbed in the last year with all new PEX-A supply lines, new valves, new PVC drain pipes from the two upstairs baths and a new water heater. Recently updated ADT security system. Casa Loma is located on the south shore of Scott Lake consisting of 24 acres of park-like grounds. There are 2 pools, tennis courts, a playground, a clubhouse, walking paths and a new boat dock. Bring your boat to this water front community. You can tie your boat to the new dock and water-ski, fish, or take friends on the lake. Come home and live the Casa Loma Lifestyle today!

