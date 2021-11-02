CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these Boise townhomes on the market now

(BOISE, ID) These Boise townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

8127 W Beckton Ln, Garden City, 83714

3 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Townhouse | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to the gated community of Westminster Place which is conveniently located near the Boise River, Green Belt, restaurants & shopping. Well maintained single level home featuring vaulted ceilings with open concept living. Charming two-sided fireplace graces both the living and dining room. Third bedroom has double doors so it could be an office or flex room. Spacious master retreat with patio access, walk-in closet and dual vanities. HOA maintained exterior grounds, allowing 'lock up & go' living.

For open house information, contact Nicole Brushey, West Real Estate Group at 208-501-8200

3242 E Front Runner Lane, Boise, 83716

3 Beds 3 Baths | $634,900 | Townhouse | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Like new townhome in dream location. Just steps from the Greenbelt, Boise River & Marianne Williams Park. A true biker/walker paradise. Landscaped front courtyard where kids & pets can play. You'll love the home's layout which features a bedroom & full bath on each floor. This end unit is designed w/ maximum comfort & function & is washed w/ natural light. Main level bedroom makes a great office or a great space for residents where mobility is a concern. Mid-level boasts a spacious open great room w/ modern kitchen, family room, dining area, laundry, & master suite. The penthouse level features a luxurious 2nd master bedroom suite & balcony open on two sides to take in the sunrise & foothills views. An efficient 3-zone HVAC system & tankless H2O heater provides ultimate comfort to all. Be sure to notice the oversized garage w/ plenty of room to store your active lifestyle toys & gear. Make every day feel like a vacation when you enjoy resort-style amenities including pool, gym & clubhouse.

For open house information, contact John Chandler, V Squared Realty at 208-870-3062

11221 W Stallion Ln, Boise, 83713

3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Townhouse | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spacious townhome centrally located close to the Village, Dining and Kleiner Park. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes has a bright, open, great room floorplan with a cozy gas fireplace, half bath on the main and a 2 car garage. New carpet, oven and hot water heater. Roomy kitchen, lots of windows and light make it feel very welcoming. Large master bedroom, double closets, with walk in. Great storage through out upstairs and down. Large back yard with patio and auto sprinklers. Easy access groceries, freeway, and on bus route. HOA dues cover front lawn landscape, mowing and sprinkler blowout in fall.

For open house information, contact Leslie D'Andrea, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

2167 S Gekeler Lane, Boise, 83706

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Townhouse | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Here it is, the most desirable Condo in Southeast Boise... This Sharp Condo has a location to live for:) With your own private Courtyard to enjoy some zen time or maybe a dash to Downtown Boise for lunch sounds inviting. Grab your bike for a cruz on the Boise Greenbelt. This location offers speedy access to I-84 freeway entrance. This unique Modern Condo features wood wrapped windows, granite countertops and much more.. .

For open house information, contact Ginger Shields, Superior Realty at 208-353-1656

