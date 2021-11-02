CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Take a look at these homes on the Fayetteville market now

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 5 days ago

(Fayetteville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fayetteville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ca9Hy_0ckJamAS00

413 Durant Drive, Fayetteville, 28304

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1956

3 bed 1 bath brick ranch, home located in Fayetteville NC. Tenant occupied, 24 hour notice to show. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Daniel Broach, RE/MAX PROFESSIONALS at 843-474-0260

Copyright © 2021 Pee Dee Realtor Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGPDSC-20213950)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inivo_0ckJamAS00

4904 Madison Drive, Hope Mills, 28348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Move in Ready. All new flooring. New paint interior and exterior. New Roof. New light fixtures inside. Fenced in yard.

For open house information, contact Cory Barnett, List 2 Sell Realty at 919-772-1222

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2415220)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPbcM_0ckJamAS00

3109 Nontucket Lane, Hope Mills, 28348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a large lot, wooded in the back for privacy. This home has a lovely living room with fireplace with barn wood style shelving and mantle. Open to the eating area of the kitchen which has had an update with SS appliances and granite counters and a double bowl kitchen sink, the microwave is also vented outside. The home offers a split bedroom plan, the living room has a fireplace with new barn wood style mantle. The kitchen offers a good size eating area, laundry closet on the way to the two car garage. THERE IS AN UPSTAIRS UNFINISHED Bonus room offering the change for additional space and equity if finished. The house sits towards the back of the neighborhood with NO HOA fees, So bring your RV!

For open house information, contact Kelly Curran, NextHome In The Pines at 910-690-7400

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190187)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJBRx_0ckJamAS00

6305 Glenlea Cir, Fayetteville, 28314

3 Beds 2 Baths | $56,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Ranch style home situated on a spacious lot with a front porch, living room, eat in kitchen & 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom includes a half bathroom. Located within close proximity to schools, shopping & more.

For open house information, contact DEANNA IVEY CHAVIS, COLDWELL BANKER ADVANTAGE at 910-483-5353

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A2100KR)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Real Estate
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Living Room#Mantle#Art#Ss Appliances#Nexthome#Deanna Ivey Cha
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
607
Followers
556
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy