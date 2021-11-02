Take a look at these homes on the Fayetteville market now

(Fayetteville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fayetteville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

413 Durant Drive, Fayetteville, 28304 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1956

3 bed 1 bath brick ranch, home located in Fayetteville NC. Tenant occupied, 24 hour notice to show. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

4904 Madison Drive, Hope Mills, 28348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Move in Ready. All new flooring. New paint interior and exterior. New Roof. New light fixtures inside. Fenced in yard.

3109 Nontucket Lane, Hope Mills, 28348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a large lot, wooded in the back for privacy. This home has a lovely living room with fireplace with barn wood style shelving and mantle. Open to the eating area of the kitchen which has had an update with SS appliances and granite counters and a double bowl kitchen sink, the microwave is also vented outside. The home offers a split bedroom plan, the living room has a fireplace with new barn wood style mantle. The kitchen offers a good size eating area, laundry closet on the way to the two car garage. THERE IS AN UPSTAIRS UNFINISHED Bonus room offering the change for additional space and equity if finished. The house sits towards the back of the neighborhood with NO HOA fees, So bring your RV!

6305 Glenlea Cir, Fayetteville, 28314 3 Beds 2 Baths | $56,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Ranch style home situated on a spacious lot with a front porch, living room, eat in kitchen & 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom includes a half bathroom. Located within close proximity to schools, shopping & more.

