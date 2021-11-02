On the hunt for a home in Anchorage? These houses are on the market

(Anchorage, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Anchorage will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10233 Prince William Circle, Anchorage, 99515 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,808 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Impeccably built and maintained estate overlooking the Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge. Rare bluff property available! Bluff and/or mountain views from every window. Timeless design and style with soaring windows, two story double sided gas fireplace, Sapele wood doors with fir trim & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen has Quartzite counters, custom cabinetry, dual sinks, dual dishwashers and walk-in pantry with custom cabinetry & Quartz counters. Main level corner office just off the entry. Dual master suites, one on each level. Main level master suite has deck access, Jotul Stove and stunning ensuite with massive walk through closet! Dual laundry rooms with dumbwaiter. Large 4 car garage has custom built-ins, stainless steel filet station & sink + shower. Radiant in floor heat & air conditioning. Power blinds throughout. Expansive deck in the back and radiant heated front patio. One of the most well built homes in Anchorage! Excellent cul-de-sac location in Resolution Point, 6 miles from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

For open house information, contact Shannon Ingram, Keller Williams - Anchorage at 907-865-6500

3202 Woodland Park Drive, Anchorage, 99517 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Vintage Spenard ranch home with basement, storage sheds, additional alley access. Close to schools, services, midtown, space for garden, pets.

For open house information, contact BOB BROCK, RE/MAX DYNAMIC PROPERTIES at 907-261-7603

3412 Wiley Post Loop, Anchorage, 99517 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,929 Square Feet | Built in 1981

First time on the market in nearly 30 years. Spacious freshly painted4 bedroom West Anchorage ZZL. 2.75 Baths, full laundry room, spacious pantry, wood burning fireplace and so much more. Open beautifully remodeled kitchen. Large back deck in fenced yard with storage shed. Three bedrooms upstairs and one down. Primary bedroom has two closets and private bath. Detached heated two car garage.

For open house information, contact Shay Ernisse, Keller Williams - Anchorage at 907-865-6500