Check out these houses for sale in Salem

7241 Hilda St Se, Salem, 97317 4 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,386 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Enjoy an abundance of peace & quiet mere minutes from town! Prime Macleay location with large acreage surrounding your approx. 1 acre property on two tax lots! Quaint little countryside neigbhorhood with a peekaboo of Mt. Hood! Spacious home ideal for entertaining, large mudroom (w/loads of storage!) off the attached garage PLUS a shop & barn, flat & usuable land, fruit trees, & more!

8200 65Th Av Ne, Salem, 97305 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Country living outside city, with low maintenance 0.36 acre lot.New septic system & well pressure tank installed 2018.Updates include new roof & windows, upgraded power meter 400AMP, new LVT flooring. fresh interior paint.space for RV parking.Lots of potential, don't miss your opportunity.

620 Alder Ave, Gervais, 97026 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Freshly remodeled home with so many features to boast including all new laminate flooring, carpet, roof, interior paint, black accents, kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops, huge pantry, and spacious bedrooms. Home comes with an abundance of storage. Stunning tiling in the bathrooms. Backyard features a huge brand new wooden deck making for an abundance of entertaining. Apples trees and a green house ready for all of your gardening needs! Ductless heating/cooling to be installed prior to cl

5352 Mirage St N, Keizer, 97303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Keizer beauty! Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for you! Features are open kitchen, formal dining, soft close pantry cabinets, instant hot water, laminate floors, 4th bedroom could be bonus/media room. Energy efficient with transferrable lease on solar panels (5kw system). Bedrooms are large and all on upper floor. Primary bedroom is en suite with a step in shower. Gorgeous outdoor living space - custom built patio cover with stamped concrete! Visit this beauty today!

