CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Check out these houses for sale in Salem

Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 5 days ago

(SALEM, OR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Salem-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Crfz_0ckJakP000

7241 Hilda St Se, Salem, 97317

4 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,386 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Enjoy an abundance of peace & quiet mere minutes from town! Prime Macleay location with large acreage surrounding your approx. 1 acre property on two tax lots! Quaint little countryside neigbhorhood with a peekaboo of Mt. Hood! Spacious home ideal for entertaining, large mudroom (w/loads of storage!) off the attached garage PLUS a shop & barn, flat & usuable land, fruit trees, & more!

For open house information, contact MIA WHITE, HOMESMART REALTY GROUP at 971-599-5865

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-784392)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdF9Z_0ckJakP000

8200 65Th Av Ne, Salem, 97305

5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Country living outside city, with low maintenance 0.36 acre lot.New septic system & well pressure tank installed 2018.Updates include new roof & windows, upgraded power meter 400AMP, new LVT flooring. fresh interior paint.space for RV parking.Lots of potential, don't miss your opportunity.

For open house information, contact CRYSTAL QIAN HU, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-780410)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fzv3P_0ckJakP000

620 Alder Ave, Gervais, 97026

4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Freshly remodeled home with so many features to boast including all new laminate flooring, carpet, roof, interior paint, black accents, kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops, huge pantry, and spacious bedrooms. Home comes with an abundance of storage. Stunning tiling in the bathrooms. Backyard features a huge brand new wooden deck making for an abundance of entertaining. Apples trees and a green house ready for all of your gardening needs! Ductless heating/cooling to be installed prior to cl

For open house information, contact Cherise Kish, Keller Williams Realty Mid-Willamette at 541-738-7770

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21127544)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jte8_0ckJakP000

5352 Mirage St N, Keizer, 97303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Keizer beauty! Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for you! Features are open kitchen, formal dining, soft close pantry cabinets, instant hot water, laminate floors, 4th bedroom could be bonus/media room. Energy efficient with transferrable lease on solar panels (5kw system). Bedrooms are large and all on upper floor. Primary bedroom is en suite with a step in shower. Gorgeous outdoor living space - custom built patio cover with stamped concrete! Visit this beauty today!

For open house information, contact SUZANNE TOEPFER, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-783293)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
Salem, OR
Real Estate
Salem, OR
Business
City
Salem, OR
City
Keizer, OR
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Fruit Trees#Apples#Gardening#Open House#Americans#Homesmart Realty Group#Lvt#Exp Realty#Llc#Cl For#Contingenci
Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
562
Followers
567
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy