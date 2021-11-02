Step into home ownership in Pensacola with one of these condos

(PENSACOLA, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Pensacola condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

13555 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola, 32507 1 Bed 1 Bath | $245,000 | Condominium | 654 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Paradise awaits! This ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is set in the popular Purple Parrot Resort. It is being offered completely furnished and is the perfect vacation get away. Affordable and functional and ideal for your own personal island retreat. This unit has some really nice touches - new tile, appliances, W/D, HAVC, water heater and painted all within 3 months. This condo can be a solid vacation rental. The Purple Parrot continues to be a favorite spot for Perdido Key vacationers. The Caribbean style resort is made up of free-standing cottages that surround a gorgeous 5000 square foot lagoon style pool with rock waterfalls, island hot tub, and an outdoor community area. Other amenities include a large association building with heated indoor pool, exercise room, spa and sauna.

For open house information, contact DAWN MARINO, Emerald Coast Realty Pros at 850-912-9826

16791 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $679,000 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Only unit for sale at this highly sought after complex! Recently renovated and updated -Beautifully decorated gulf front unit. Gulf and river views. Private parking and 2 outside storage units. Association amenities include beach, large gulf side pool, club house and gym, tennis pavilion and 2 tennis courts, 49 slip marina with boat launch. On site management.

For open house information, contact SUSAN MUENCH, B Y C REAL ESTATE L L C at 850-492-1070

14900 River Rd, Pensacola, 32507 3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Condominium | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Waterfront condo with River & Gulf Views at FLORENCIA CONDOS! Enjoy morning coffee gazing at boats passing by on Ole River and the ICW. Perdido State Park borders to the West offering privacy and unobstructed views. In the evening, Don't miss these perfect sunsets! Spacious, freshly painted condo with luxury vinyl tile flooring, solid mahogany interior doors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets. Waterfront master suite includes a spacious bath that includes jetted tub & separate shower. Sold furnished. Skip the elevator and walk directly to your front door. The Bay Front balcony is on the second floor for ideal views. HVAC: 2019. RESORT AMENTIES: Gated, heated bayfront outdoor pool, indoor heated pool with retractable roof, tennis, fitness with all new equipment, sauna, steamroom, 2 miles of beach along Ole Rier, with kayak racks on Ole River beach for sun lovers convenience and just steps from the Gulf beach. Bike trail outside gated entrance which leads to Lost Key Golf Course and Holiday Harbor Marina. Lush landscaping creates a private setting for leisurely strolls on the condo grounds. Owner's lounge with beautiful appointed decor for meetings and gatherings. Owners may park boats at the dock during the day and overnight. THIS is Gulf Coast Living!

For open house information, contact TINSLEY MYRICK, RE/MAX OF ORANGE BEACH at 251-981-2400

615 Bayshore Dr, Pensacola, 32507 1 Bed 1 Bath | $255,000 | Condominium | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1975

MILLION DOLLAR VIEW for 1/4 the price! Sit on your private balcony and enjoy the sunsets and sailboats and even watch the Blue Angels practice! Cool off in the pool or enjoy any of the other amenities this condominium offers. Sheltered parking and a 24hr Doorman keep this property safe. The location is just minutes from downtown shopping, restaurants, and more! Conveniently located close to Pensacola Country Club and NAS Pensacola. Don't miss the fun seagulls on the kitchen light fixture!

For open house information, contact DAVID DEWITT, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-883-8509