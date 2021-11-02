These houses are for sale in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

10586 Secretariat Blvd, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 3 Baths | $482,886 | Single Family Residence | 2,609 Square Feet | Built in None

The Florence plan by Truland Homes offers functionality and versatile living space at best. Formal dining with wainscotting, trimmed out column and crown molding make for a dramatic statement as you enter the house. Corner gas fireplace for those chilly nights and 3 large windows for ample lighting. The kitchen is open to the great room featuring Samsung appliances, subway tile backsplash, custom hood vent and island great for entertaining. This plan has the unique "keeping room" off the kitchen which has been used as an office, playroom, or sitting area. Two bedrooms located on the left of the home with a jack-in-jill bathroom for convenience. Master bedroom is located on the right side of the home featuring hardwood flooring, an oversized garden tub, tile shower and double vanity and double closet. Also near the master is an additional bedroom with a full bathroom close by. Could easily be used as a guest bedroom, nursery or office. Call today for more information or visit our model home open 7 days a week 12:00-5:00pm and Sunday 1:00-5:00PM. Estimated date of completion is March 2022.

31733 Dewpoint, Daphne, 36527 5 Beds 4 Baths | $615,165 | Single Family Residence | 3,374 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ELEGANT open floorplan in the fabulous RAYNE PLANTATION AWAITS! Welcome to the highly functional YOUNGSTOWN floorplan designed specifically by TRULAND HOMES intended to capture the newest trends. No detail is spared as one is greeted by the stained pine covered front porch ceiling. Enter through the heavy wooden door into this dream home. 5” hand scraped hardwood flooring flows seamlessly from the dining room with heavy craftsman style wainscoting, through the open great room and into the gourmet kitchen. Entertaining and food prep is a snap in this open concept eat-in kitchen. Large work island with overhang can easily seat several guests as well as the breakfast area. Convenient “desk” area in kitchen is perfect for organizing recipes and paperwork. Rich granite counters in the kitchen add a modern contrast with the white painted, soft-close cabinets. Samsung appliances and enormous pantry with heavy wooden shelving will please the fussiest of cooks! Around the corner, the custom mud bench leads you to the large laundry room with large basin style sink. Owners quarters boasts hardwood floors, trey ceiling, room for heavy furniture placement and hails a grandiose master bath. Enter in to the spa-like master bathroom with oversized jetted garden tub, split double vanities, tiled shower with heavy glass door and separate water closet. Enjoy your own private storage space with 2 separate closets, utilized by sturdy wood shelving. Floorplan showcases a guest bedroom and full bath on the master side of the house and 3 bedrooms with enormous closets and two full baths upstairs. 3 car garage increases the size of the room above it. Proudly GOLD FORTIFIED, Termite Bond, tankless water heater, irrigation and 2 neighborhood pools are just a few of the amenities that tie this amazing house together! Completion expected mid-2022.

195 Ornate, Fairhope, 36527 4 Beds 2 Baths | $387,438 | Single Family Residence | 2,142 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The gracious Dorset plan by Truland Homes in Fairhope's newest Truland Subdivision, The Tracery. The Dorset floor plan is a 4 bedroom 2 bath. Enter through a beautiful stain wood glass front door with Schlage brushed nickel mushroom knob combo lock. Every inch of this home says spacious, bright and efficient; from the Vinyl flooring to the six foot windows, Marble and Granite counter tops, the walk-in closets to the over-sized pantry, the energy efficient mechanicals to the cozy living room fireplace, this home is destined to be your perfect Fairhope home. Large master sanctuary for your own private get away at home. The master bath's white cabinets, tile curb less style shower and large soaker tub provides a place for your everyday spa and wellness treatments. Under construction - estimated completion date September 2021. Gold Fortified Certification, along with the comfort of a Builders Professional Warranty Service Corporation 2-10 Warranty. Fairhope Single Tax land. One or more members of the selling entity is a licensed Realtor in the state of Alabama. Estimated Completion is November 2021.

405 Firestone, Mobile, 36609 4 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,346 Square Feet | Built in None

Immaculate , renovated home with so much to see! The private entry courtyard welcomes you into this wonferful home. Entering Through the foyer you will find a spacious den area that can have an assortment of uses. A formal dining room leads to the renovated kitchen with new appliances(4 years) and large bay window breakfast area. The Extra spacious living room off of the kitchen features a gas log fireplace, built in book shelving and french door entry to the privacy fenced patio. The split floor plans offers the master bedroom that is large and features a walk in closet, upgraded vanity with a vessel sink. The Master bath has a renovated tile shower and new toilet. The additional three bedrooms can be found on the other hallway and offer a lot of space, as well. Two of the bedrooms share a half bath for privacy and the third bedroom offers private access to the full hall bath with two entries. This spacious home has been recently updated with granite countertops, fresh paint throughout, new tile floors, upgraded light fixtures and hardware throughout. New kitchen appliances installed 4 years ago(per seller). The 30 year architectural roof is 4 years old. This home has plenty of indoor and outdoor living. The outdoor parking is also spacious and accommodating for additional car, RV or Boat Parking. Hurry to see this home today!

