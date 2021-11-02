CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Check out these homes for sale in Akron now

Akron Times
Akron Times
 5 days ago

(Akron, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Akron. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iXAM_0ckJahkp00

8367 Deacon Ave Northwest, North Canton, 44720

2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Condominium | 2,201 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Very well maintained one owner free standing St James Villa. Care free living in a fantastic neighborhood at an exceptional price. This Villa offers 2 spacious bedrooms, plus an office that could easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom if needed. This has a very open concept with vaulted ceilings throughout and plenty of storage. The Master Suite is enormous and the Master Bath has split double sinks, jetted tub, shower and walk in closet. The large Great Room has high ceilings, built ins, a fireplace and is open to the Kitchen which makes it ideal for entertaining. Recent updates include carpet, paint, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. This property is priced to sell and will not last. Hurry up on this one!

For open house information, contact Jim Pepper, Cutler Real Estate at 330-499-9922

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyKM0_0ckJahkp00

370 Cargo Ave, Akron, 44319

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 2005

16 year young Bi-level home near the West Reservoir of Portage Lakes. The main level of this home plays host to a spacious eat in kitchen fully equipped with all appliances, a living room, three bedrooms, and a full bath. A cozy family room, half bath, and laundry area comprise the lower level. The interior has been updated with all new carpet and fresh paint. Exterior features include a 2 car garage and expansive deck. Call today!!

For open house information, contact Robert D Dull, NextHome GO30 Realty at 330-629-8888

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuxwF_0ckJahkp00

3491 Lakeview Blvd, Stow, 44224

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,159 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Striking curb appeal! Welcome to 3491 Lakeview Blvd. Meticulous owners have maintained this beautiful Cape Cod for 52+ years. This home offers a kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, small pantry, large eating area, a cozy living room with gas fireplace, two 1st floor bedrooms, main bath, large 2nd story master bedroom with an electric fireplace, cedar closet, built-in dresser and access to a large cold storage room. Lower level offers finished rec rm with a gas fireplace, bar, half bath, sauna and laundry area with stand up shower. Hardwood flooring under carpet on 1st floor bedrooms, hallway and living room.

For open house information, contact Kelly S Perkins, RE/MAX Crossroads Properties at 330-929-9278

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klt9h_0ckJahkp00

810 Hidden Valley Dr, Wadsworth, 44281

4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,399 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Welcome home to 810 Hidden Valley Lane, located in the desirable Hidden Valley community in the Wadsworth City School District! This home has been impeccably updated and maintained and offers so many sought out features. This 1st floor master plan offers an expansive ceramic tile walk-in shower, his & hers closets, and huge linen closet. The 2-story great room showcases a 2-story fireplace, 2 stories of windows & even a bar for entertaining! The open floor plan flows into the kitchen, with white custom cabinetry, gray island & beautiful granite countertops. Enjoy a 2nd 1st floor living space in the screened in porch off of kitchen. The additional finished area in basement offers even more living area. Off the kitchen you will find the laundry & generous mud room coming off of garage. Upstairs offers 3 very large bedrooms, a loft space & another full bath! This house - this community - in this market - will not last! Make your appointment today! *

For open house information, contact Jen Foster, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

ABOUT

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

