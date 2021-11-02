Homes for sale in Naples: New listings

(NAPLES, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Naples-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3078 Hudson Ter, Naples, 34119 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,279,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,113 Square Feet | Built in 2016

If you're looking for great space both indoors and out, this is your home! With five full bedrooms, loft area, family room, eat-in kitchen with bar, dining room, and living room, you can entertain all day long. Step outside to the oversized patio and enjoy the outdoor kitchen, spa, or enormous pool complete with tanning ledge! The entire backyard is fenced in and lush landscaping offers additional privacy. The 3 car garage, with extended driveway, offers overhead storage racks and a Tesla Charger. The home is being sold partially furnished excluding the chandelier in the dining room and master bedroom suite. The fun whimsical décor offers both elegance and the comfort of a great family or vacation home. Tons of upgrades throughout including custom molding, upgraded lighting, and ceiling fans, and all Impact Windows. All drapery and window treatments included. This home is move-in ready! The gated community offers a resort-style pool, tennis courts, fitness facilities, and more! A waterfall greets guests and residents as they enter through the gatehouse and head to this incredible retreat! Don't miss the opportunity to own in Riverstone! This one is priced to sell quickly!

For open house information, contact Erin Harrel, Keller Williams Realty Fort My at 239-236-4350

13865 Collier Blvd, Naples, 34119 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,137 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Updated Floor Plan! Amazing opportunity to own an estate home in the desirable Collier Woods neighborhood - Pre Construction - Luxury home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths with1 half bath, 3 car attached garage, huge pool/deck/outdoor kitchen/and spa all this on 2.12 wooded acres. Concrete block construction, metal roof, hurricane impact glass doors and windows, quartz counter surfaces, high-end appliance package, wood cabinetry, 8’shaker style doors, large format tile or luxury vinyl flooring, custom light package, prepped for whole house generator this gorgeous square lot is on the corner of Collier Blvd and 3rd Ave NW; an absolute PERFECT location close to Founders Square, excellent school district, NCH, shopping, and dining. Opportunity to work with the builder to pick finishes and design the home to your specifications. The lot is large enough to have additional outbuildings, livestock, etc.

For open house information, contact Brant Keller, Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. at 239-261-9101

6869 Il Regalo Cir, Naples, 34109 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,777,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,171 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This North Naples show stopper nestled in a quaint, gated community of only thirty-five homes will wow you with its top-of-the line finishes. Originally designed as a builder's personal home, you will quickly take note of the exquisite details which include; gorgeous, rich hard wood flooring in all of the common areas, 7 1/4" baseboard and crown moulding throughout the home, a "chef's dream" kitchen, complete with 48" KitchenAid Range, Sub Zero Refrigerator, and a stately island to gather friends and family around. The expansive "butler's pantry" with wine hutch and cooler make this home the perfect place to entertain in. With an open concept and easy transition into outdoor living, let the worries of the day slip away while relaxing in the privacy of your heated, salt-water pool. Retreat to your grand, owner's suite where you will find one of the largest custom closets imaginable, along with a luxurious spa bathroom featuring a soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. You will feel like you are vacationing at a 5 star resort! Trendy mud room w/built-in cubbies & hooks. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping and 4 miles to the award winning beaches Naples is known for.

For open house information, contact Karen Wilkinson, Caine Luxury Team at 214-636-5219

4718 Normandy Dr, Naples, 34112 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1958

INVESTOR ALERT!Cute little Florida-style house situated on an oversized lot that can be divided into two separate lots. Lots of fruit trees and bushes. There is a storage in the back with close proximity to Downtown, Naples, this single-family home has great potential to be listed as a rental on Airbnb. 13 minutes to Naples Beach. Close to shopping, dining, 5th Ave, Entertainment. No HOA. Definitely an investor's dream!

For open house information, contact Irina Kislyanka, MVP Realty Associates LLC at 239-963-4499