Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Madison

 5 days ago

(MADISON, WI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Madison’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqtLA_0ckJafzN00

3089 Providence St, Sun Prairie, 53590

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Townhouse | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to Providence! Great West Sun Prairie Townhouse condo where you can walk to Costco, Target, and more! Walk into the open living room with built in fireplace, large dining area, and generous open kitchen and walk in pantry! Lower Level unfinished and offers great space for workout, storage, and access to your two car private garage (not tandem)! Upstairs is your 3 bedrooms include generous primary suite with walk thru closet and large bath. Exterior siding is in the process of being replaced to give you extra peace of mind. Enjoy great Western sunsets from your front porch! Hurry and see this home today!

For open house information, contact Matt Deadman, Real Broker LLC at 608-268-0831

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZnC4_0ckJafzN00

603 Williamsburg Way Ct, Fitchburg, 53719

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Townhouse | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1981

SO BRIGHT & WELCOMING!! This 2-story townhome tucked away in Fitchburg’s Willow Run Condominiums has fantastic flow, perfect for entertaining. Relax at the end of the day on your private patio or in front of your gas fireplace, snuggled with a book, while enjoying your southern exposure! Bring your ideas to complete and finish the lower-level w/additional living space, that would be ideal for hosting movie night or watching the big game. A kitchen with luxurious designer finishes; 1-car attached garage; in-unit laundry. RECENTLY updated bathrooms! Newly installed carpet with high end padding, along with NEW HVAC with transferable warranty! Ready for you to MOVE right in! Easy walking distance to parks, walking/biking trails, shopping & dining! Unparalleled location, amenities, & value!

For open house information, contact Tori Wagner, Keller Williams Realty at 608-226-0800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMMRS_0ckJafzN00

245 N Musket Ridge Dr, Sun Prairie, 53590

2 Beds 4 Baths | $229,900 | Townhouse | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome home to the Carriage Hills Neighborhood!! Condo living with a private entrance, easy floor plan and a nice deck are features with this lovely unit. Two bedrooms are very spacious and offer their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. Main level is great for entertaining in the nice size living room, dining area. The lower level offers a partially exposed rec-room w/gas fireplace and 2nd 1/2 bath. See it today or it will be gone tomorrow!

For open house information, contact Jo Ferraro Real Estate Team, EXP Realty, LLC at 608-838-1377

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18U85j_0ckJafzN00

3905 Monona Dr, Monona, 53716

3 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Townhouse | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Magnificent views of Lake Monona and the Capitol skyline from nearly every room. Enjoy the outdoors from your private outdoor deck or communal pier. One boat slip is included. This contemporary 2-story unit offers vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and tons of natural light. The upstairs loft includes a full bath and closet. Main floor offers 2 additional bedrooms, full bath + galley kitchen. Private laundry room. One underground parking space with additional storage space above. Low condo fees. Convenient location to downtown and the Beltline with coffee shops + restaurants within walking distance. Association allows 1 pet, but must weigh 20 pounds or less, full grown.

For open house information, contact Shelly Sprinkman, Sprinkman Real Estate at 608-220-1453

