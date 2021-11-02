CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Homes for sale in Tallahassee: New listings

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 5 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Tallahassee area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Tallahassee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7Qlw_0ckJae6e00

3398 Mariana Oaks, Tallahassee, 32311

3 Beds 3 Baths | $518,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Truly a one of a kind design! Do not miss out on this beauty! This may be everything that you or your client is looking in a home. Mariana Oaks neighborhood has the charm and this home has the vibe. A lot of thought and design was put into this house and it cannot wait for its new owners to love on it! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms perfectly designed for a new family or a great place to retire with enough space for guests to visit. We are so excited to share this exquisite design with a warm feel.

For open house information, contact Margaret Atayants, Hamilton Realty Advisors LLC at 850-727-4743

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-338802)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgomX_0ckJae6e00

4517 Mary Owen, Tallahassee, 32303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction home in the incredible Summerfield subdivision!! See for yourself the high quality finishes of these perfectly crafted and top notch new construction homes. Photos are from previously built models and finishes subject to change. This model - the Irene model B - has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a two car garage. This home features hand picked finishes throughout including granite in both the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank floors, soft close cabinets, a large walk-in master closet, a drop zone off of the garage entrance and a nice deck for relaxation! Not only are the homes stunning, but the community is equally amazing! With a community pool, walking trails, a retail center on the Monroe St frontage, a community farm and more! Make this place your home! Projected completion is October 2021.

For open house information, contact Kelsey Lohman, Lohman Realty LLC at 850-556-2130

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-334473)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qotC_0ckJae6e00

1547 China Grove, Tallahassee, 32301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rare opportunity in China Grove convenient to plenty of restaurants, shopping and parks! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with additional sun-room/bonus room! Inviting foyer, large living room with fireplace and high ceilings open to dining area and kitchen, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks, indoor laundry room, 2 car garage, big backyard perfect for gardening, pets or play!

For open house information, contact Chelsey Hough, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-335836)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2VmM_0ckJae6e00

Xxxxxxx Mount Vernon, Tallahassee, 32311

3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,281 | Single Family Residence | 2,152 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home in SouthWood LDR5 available now! New Jackson Heritage series floor plan available in SouthWood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers several custom features and a spacious open floor plan of 2,152 sq ft. Lot size and measurements approximate. Photos of Previous Model.

For open house information, contact Lindsey Begue, Capital Property Consultants at 850-878-0900

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-337243)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tallahassee, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Gardening#Pets
Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
292
Followers
606
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy