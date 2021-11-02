Homes for sale in Tallahassee: New listings

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Tallahassee area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Tallahassee area:

3398 Mariana Oaks, Tallahassee, 32311 3 Beds 3 Baths | $518,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Truly a one of a kind design! Do not miss out on this beauty! This may be everything that you or your client is looking in a home. Mariana Oaks neighborhood has the charm and this home has the vibe. A lot of thought and design was put into this house and it cannot wait for its new owners to love on it! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms perfectly designed for a new family or a great place to retire with enough space for guests to visit. We are so excited to share this exquisite design with a warm feel.

For open house information, contact Margaret Atayants, Hamilton Realty Advisors LLC at 850-727-4743

4517 Mary Owen, Tallahassee, 32303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction home in the incredible Summerfield subdivision!! See for yourself the high quality finishes of these perfectly crafted and top notch new construction homes. Photos are from previously built models and finishes subject to change. This model - the Irene model B - has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a two car garage. This home features hand picked finishes throughout including granite in both the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank floors, soft close cabinets, a large walk-in master closet, a drop zone off of the garage entrance and a nice deck for relaxation! Not only are the homes stunning, but the community is equally amazing! With a community pool, walking trails, a retail center on the Monroe St frontage, a community farm and more! Make this place your home! Projected completion is October 2021.

For open house information, contact Kelsey Lohman, Lohman Realty LLC at 850-556-2130

1547 China Grove, Tallahassee, 32301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rare opportunity in China Grove convenient to plenty of restaurants, shopping and parks! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with additional sun-room/bonus room! Inviting foyer, large living room with fireplace and high ceilings open to dining area and kitchen, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks, indoor laundry room, 2 car garage, big backyard perfect for gardening, pets or play!

For open house information, contact Chelsey Hough, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Xxxxxxx Mount Vernon, Tallahassee, 32311 3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,281 | Single Family Residence | 2,152 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home in SouthWood LDR5 available now! New Jackson Heritage series floor plan available in SouthWood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers several custom features and a spacious open floor plan of 2,152 sq ft. Lot size and measurements approximate. Photos of Previous Model.

For open house information, contact Lindsey Begue, Capital Property Consultants at 850-878-0900