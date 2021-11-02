Take a look at these Reno condominiums on the market now

(RENO, NV) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Reno condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

255 N Sierra Street, Reno, 89501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Condominium | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 1978

You find useful for entertainment! The Kitchen Island is on wheels to allow for desired placement. With Granite countertops and colors that blend flawlessly, no detail has been overlooked. Photos don't do justice of the actual beauty of this unit. New, automatic room darkening window coverings from D-LUX Window Covering has been installed throughout the home. The Montage greets you with 24-hour security and front desk attendance. There's a fully stocked gym, swimming pool and hot tub; don't forget the garden deck on the 6th floor! Much time, effort and money has been put into this home to make it match up with the natural, priceless views that'll you'll get to enjoy endlessly. Wine-Walks, Artown, Dining, Entertainment, cultural events and close to Tahoe, Truckee, Mt. Rose etc. This TRULY is where dreams can become reality! Cool to note: A 240 outlet is even at your convenience; this could be used for a Turbo Chef Fire pizza oven; this oven has been approved by the HOA and Reno building Department for use in this unit; nothing on the market can compare with this unit. If you're a person interested in baking, you'll find this to be an attractive option. Come, enjoy the City of Reno!

For open house information, contact Melissa Dillon, Ferrari-Lund R.E. Sparks at 775-688-4000

1945 4Th Street, Sparks, 89431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $192,500 | Condominium | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1960

The kitchen has the original Youngstown metal cabinets with the original emblem that was professionally painted with triple coat paint. The tile backsplash is new as well as the oven, stove top, dishwasher and kitchen sink with new faucet. The bathroom is a relaxing blend of soft colors, new tile floors, wall and shower. The vanity, toilet and lights are new. Even the pipes in the wall are new! With lots of new double paned vinyl windows and being an end unit, the light will shine through making this condo a fun, easy and cheery place to live. Included with the condo is an awesome patch of garden where you can grow your own veggies and /or flowers . You're close to shopping and restaurants and are surrounded by mature trees and lovely, thick and healthy grass. Schedule a showing today and make this charming, updated condo your own.

For open house information, contact Piper Schulze, Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch at 775-850-7000

280 Island, Reno, 89501 2 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in 1961

With most furnishings included, this beautiful condo is move in ready. There is an abundance of storage in all the walk-in closets. HOA dues includes most utilities, the exterior maintenance, snow removal, window washing and the common area in the entry. Owner pays for electricity, cable and internet. There is a rooftop deck with great views of Mount Rose.

For open house information, contact Susan Smith, Coldwell Banker Select Reno at 775-688-4800

50 North Sierra St, Reno, 89501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $839,900 | Condominium | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful luxury condo located on the Truckee River in the heart of Downtown Reno. Enjoy your view of the Sierra Nevada mountains, Truckee River and sprawling cityscape. This condo features a large master bedroom complete with stunning master bathroom which includes a separate shower and roomy jetted bathtub. Work from home in the spacious office just off the living area. Truly the best condo layout in the city. Property can be sold furnished if desired.

For open house information, contact Andrew Lindsey, NextHome Gold Rush Realty at 775-625-7803