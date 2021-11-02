Check out these townhomes for sale in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re on the market for a home in Lexington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

3040 Wavecrest Way, Lexington, 40509 2 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This is the perfect starter home, place to downsize or 2nd home to have a place in Lexington to enjoy all it has to offer. The home has just been freshly painted along with new flooring in the bathrooms. The first floor has an open concept that will be great for entertaining. The kitchen is spacious and all appliances stay including the washer & dryer. You will enjoy the private patio for morning coffee or to relax after work. The 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms with en suite baths and plenty closet space. Call today to set up a viewing!

3855 Lochdale Terrace, Lexington, 40514 3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Townhouse | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2006

When you walk into this home you'll know this is the One! It has been updated and lovingly cared for by it's owner. The great room is across the entire back of this home and is open to the formal dining room as well as the galley style kitchen. Seller replaced the appliances with stainless ones and they do convey. The washer and dryer are negotiable. A nice option with this home is the enclosed yard space beyond the patio. The seller also has replaced the flooring and fixtures. Plantation blinds will stay with this home. Check out this beautiful home today.

2140 Ft Harrods Drive, Lexington, 40513 3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,500 | Townhouse | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Check out this stunning recently renovated 3 spacious Bedroom and 3 full Bath Townhome located in the beautiful Harrods Hill neighborhood near Beaumont! Talk about the wow factor!This totally updated home has two primary bedroom options: One on first floor and another on the second & features: New roof, New HVAC, New exterior hardy board, New Engineered hickory finished hardwood flooring, Open living, High ceilings, Fireplace, Modern fixtures, New kitchen cabinets, tile backsplash & beautiful quartz countertops along with all new appliances, New bathrooms including tile & vanities, Separate laundry room with new cabinets & tile. No detail has been overlooked on this one! Quail Run Townhomes is a fabulous, maintenance free and private community with tons of open green & common space. HOA takes care of all outside maintenance, snow removal, exterior painting & landscaping. Amenities include: Private clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis, pickle ball & basketball courts. Great schools and convenient to everything including: Restaurants, Beaumont shopping, Palomar Center. Quick access to New Circle Rd, Man O War Rd and Bluegrass Airport. You must see this one for yourself!

1511 Casper Court, Lexington, 40511 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,385 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Gated community! Resort living at it's finest!1 This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome has all the privacy and space you will ever need. Enjoy tennis, fitness, swimming or golf, all at the Griffin Gate Community.

