On the hunt for a home in Fort Wayne? These houses are on the market

(Fort Wayne, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Wayne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

336 Hillside Avenue, Roanoke, 46783 3 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This one stands tall on a corner lot in Roanoke Village. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1754 sq ft, oversized two car garage. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, lots of natural light. Total kitchen remodel in 2016 includes granite counter tops & large island by Roanoke's CNC Homes. Tile flooring, newer carpet in living room, stairway and upstairs hallway work done by Roanoke's Everything Flooring. Master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, walk in closet and private bathroom. Bedroom two and three are good sized as well. Nice patio with plenty of backyard to play a little ball. All appliances which includes Rabb reverse osmosis system are included but not warranted. All carpets have been professionally cleaned.

For open house information, contact Marti McFarren, RE/MAX Results at 260-436-6364

8701 Crestfield Court, Fort Wayne, 46835 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,488 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Cherry Hill one owner ranch on cul de sac lot ready and waiting for new owner to make their own. This home features: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a 3 car garage, a Living room with built-in bookcases on either side of the gas log fireplace, a formal dining room, a light & bright eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceiling family room, and enclosed screened-in porch. The main bedroom has large en suite bath with soaking tub, separate shower, a large closet and plenty of storage throughout. A view of the #1 green from the screened in porch.

For open house information, contact Nanci Amstutz-Hall, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-6100

6327 Riptide Way, Fort Wayne, 46845 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,954 Square Feet | Built in 1989

River Bend Bluffs offers 2 swimming pools and a tennis court as well as this gorgeous all-brick ranch that is bright, open and EXTREMELY well maintained. You will notice pride of ownership in the home as soon as you step into the oversized foyer with parquet flooring with crown molding. The massive great room has cathedral ceilings, skylight, ceiling fan and brick fireplace with gas log. Light pours in through the sliding glass door to the patio overlooking the well manicured backyard that looks like a small park. The kitchen has a gas range, filtered water faucet, breakfast bar and appliances included. It opens right up to the large dining area with plenty of windows. The owners suite is a great size with a huge walk in closet and attached bath. There is another full bath for bedrooms 2 and 3 with 3 currently being used as a den with built-in bookshelves, which could be built into a closet. The furnace and water heater are newer and the roof is in great shape replaced in 2007. Located in desirable Leo schools, you won't want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Tony Didier, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 260-489-3336

3731 W State Street, Fort Wayne, 46808 3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,379 Square Feet | Built in 1986

NO ASSOCIATION DUES!! Great Privacy, Open Drive-in /Walkout Basement - This is One of Kind with Great Structure -Steel Beams - 6" Walls - Very well insulted throughout -5" Well - Low Utility Bills - 4 ft Hall - Solid Oak Wood Doors, Jams, Baseboards and trim - Storage in oversized Attached 2-Car Garage Cantilevered in Vaulted ceiling - Work Bench with plenty of cabinets and Storage garage and Basement - Looking for that person who has everything and wants it stored with them - Full Bath in Basement. Oversized double doors provide owner to drive into the basement. It has 2" insulating foam from footing to top of walls. Attention to detail in construction translates to very little outside noise. Home features cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, living room/dining room/ kitchen. Marbled Foyer area with sky lights. Eat-in Kitchen has Corian countertops with breakfast bar and built in desk. Large Laundry area off the garage. Extras include: Pella windows with slim shades, ceiling fans, 90 plus Gas Furnace with Air Elect Run Air cleaner, All registers in wall, Best of Heating systems (standard shank), All appliances remain but are not warranted. Close proximity to Major Highways, Shopping, Library and Restaurants,

For open house information, contact Pat Lydy, Keller Williams Realty Group at 260-460-7707