House hunt Greensboro: See what’s on the market now

(Greensboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greensboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3628 Alcorn Ridge Trace, Gibsonville, 27249 2 Beds 2 Baths | $377,475 | Single Family Residence | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in None

The Clifton is an open concept floorplan! Airy & bright great room! The kitchen offers a large island with Granite countertops, extensive cabinetry and large island. The main level primary suite with dual closets and spacious bath is highlighted by a walk-in shower with seat. The flex room can be enclosed for office space! Smart home package included!

501 Meadow Street, Gibsonville, 27249 5 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Back on market no fault to sellers!! Are you looking for a home with character? This is it!! check out this Charming Cape Cod In The Western Alamance School District Has Plenty Of Room! This Wonderful 5 bed, 2 Bath with a Loft Upstairs has tons to offer with Recent Renovations Including New vinyl siding and gutters, a fully updated kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops, and new hardwood flooring, all bathrooms Remodeled, Freshly Paint. Lots Of 1930's Details still Remain. Check out the video tour!

223 Stamm Drive, Greensboro, 27455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,490 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

5511 Redcedar Court, Mcleansville, 27301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1993

All treats and no tricks here! Owners have already done the heavy lifting on this cutie by replacing roof, windows, water heater, HVAC, and flooring since 2018! This large, fenced lot has plenty of room to play outside without worrying about cars speeding by. Put your rocking chairs and porch swing out on the front porch to while away your warm afternoons, & meander to the fire pit out back when it cools off. You'll love the large living room with access to the deck for entertaining. Just imagine...

