House-hunt Corpus Christi: What’s on the market

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Corpus Christi listings:

4805 Marion Cr, Corpus Christi, 78411 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,095 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Bring offers...Looking for plenty of room for your growing family? This is the home for you! 4 good sized bedrooms/2 full baths/2 dining rooms/large kitchen/double sided rock fireplace/2 living rooms...so much more. Centrally located near the mall, restaurants, easy access to downtown or southside. Come put your personal touch on this one and make it yours! Handy-man/investor special!!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Hanna, RE/MAX Professionals at 361-985-9393

1845 Kentucky Derby, Corpus Christi, 78417 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction by Manhattan Home Builders. Great location with easy access to Crosstown & SPID. High efficiency 3/2.5/2.

For open house information, contact Jon Roel, Urban Properties at 361-434-0040

4502 Hebert, Corpus Christi, 78413 4 Beds 3 Baths | $268,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,065 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Country Club Estates 4/3/2. Just what you have been looking for, move in ready. Convenient South-side location, Extra large lot with lots of outdoor entertainment area Very large covered patio. This home is very clean with fresh carpet & flooring, recently painted throughout the interior. Spacious living and dinning with fire place plus Breakfast area. 4 bedrooms at ground floor level and 2 baths. But wait, don't forget the extra office/flex room upstairs with a full bath Extra square footage. Also the 2 back yard storage/hobby areas round out this great Family home! Foundation work recently completed, fully transferable warranty. Estate being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Brion P. Hunsaker, Hunsaker & Associates at 361-991-9411

4301 Yucatan St, Corpus Christi, 78411 4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,379 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Come check out this STUNNING two story home that has been extensively remodeled located in carroll woods subdivision. Every detail was taken into consideration in this four bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a bonus room off the dining area that could be used as an office/school space. The kitchen and bathrooms boast of granite counter tops and stainless steel finishes. The spacious living room area has a cute nook that's calling your name to read a book. The master bedroom and bathroom is conveniently located downstairs with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Fresh sod has been laid in the front yard and a well maintained backyard has a tool shed that will be staying with the new owners. Contact your favorite REALTOR today to get a tour! Washer & dryer do not convey, pool table & refrigerator can stay with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Felicia Puumala, Safe Harbor Real Estate, LLC at 361-929-5003