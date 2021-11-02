Townhomes of Columbia: See what’s on the market

(COLUMBIA, SC) These Columbia townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

153 Jefferson Place, Columbia, 29212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $121,900 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Enjoy living in this wonderful townhome right in the heart of Irmo, Lake Murray area, shopping dining, and fantastic schools. 5 year old roof, new HVAC system in 2016, recently updated PEX plumbing lines, stainless appliances in kitchen, washer and dryer to convey to buyer and new paint throughout! Buy your new home today!

4443 Bethel Church Road 17, Columbia, 29206 3 Beds 3 Baths | $75,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Back on market due to financing. Welcome Home to your Three story, 3BR/2.1BA Townhome in Forest Acres! Convenient to Downtown Columbia and Fort Jackson. Living room includes a cozy fireplace, Second level has 2 bedrooms with a shared balcony and a full bath. Master bedroom is on the third level and includes a sitting area and 2 closets. Tons of Storage. Clubhouse and community pool for hot summer days. HOA covers basic cable, water, sewer, trash and outside maintenance.

1420 Cactus Avenue, Columbia, 29210 2 Beds 3 Baths | $87,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great town home with lots of potential: Two options for a owner bedroom. Basement includes large closet/storage and full bath, with exterior access. Master upstairs has two closets. HOA covers, pool, outdoor maintenance, clubhouse, fishing in private pond, trash & water. Call now to make your appointment to view this great home!! Located only minutes from Costco, and only one exit from Harbison and great shopping.

1807 Greene Street, Columbia, 29201 3 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Townhouse | 2,772 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Stately townhome close to USC and Five Points with a two car garage! This property is in impeccable condition and ready for its new owner. The main floor features an open floor plan with a large kitchen, all stainless appliances, as well as a granite countertop. Relax by the gas fireplace in the living room after a long day. There are 10' ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The first floor contains two bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk in closets. The master is located on the third floor with its own ensuite bathroom complete with shower, jetted tub, and dual sinks and granite countertops. The master bathroom connects to another room which can be used as a fourth bedroom or office space. This home would make an excellent rental property as well. There are two doors that provide entry. The main front door is located on the lower level. The back door is on the main floor, across from the garage, and leads directly into the kitchen. Schedule your private showing today!

