Toledo, OH

House-hunt Toledo: What’s on the market

 5 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Toledo area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Toledo listings:

3657 Consear, Lambertville, 48144

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Here is a blank slate located in the Bedford School District! This brick 3 bed, 1.5 bath home is located on just over a half acre with private, fenced in back yard and deck! Home features include a family room with a wood burning fireplace located off the kitchen, and hardwood floors through most of the home. Half bath and laundry room are located with mechanicals in garage. Home sold As-Is, Where-Is. Home is not available for lease or land contract. Schedule your showing, bring your contractor and end up with the home of your dreams! BATVAI

For open house information, contact Greg Brown, Foundation Realty, LLC-Tecumseh at 517-423-6767

Copyright © 2021 Lenawee County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARMI-50050545)

4421 Naomi Drive, Toledo, 43623

3 Beds 2 Baths | $58,667 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Are you ready to get a great deal on a piece of real estate? This is an Online Only Foreclosure Auction - Price listed is the minimum bid. 3 BR / 1.50 BA Single Family Home w/ 1 Car Garage, containing 1,250 Sq Ft +/- built in 1962. Parcel number: 2314034. Minimum Bid $ 58,666.67 Bidding begins on 3 Nov 2021 at 1PM EST ending on 10 Nov 2021 at 1PM EST. Contact Agent/Auctioneer from Bid URLs . This is a foreclosure situation. Property being offered by Private Selling Officer per the authorities granted in Ohio Revised Code 2329.152. Information available has come from public sources and is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Buyers should conduct their own due diligence before bidding. List Agent has not physically viewed the property. Due to the nature of the sale, interior inspections are not allowed. Cash sale only. No financing.

For open house information, contact Richard Kruse, Gryphon Realty at 614-885-0020

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11033795)

501 West Dudley St, Maumee, 43537

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Historic bungalow in the midst of Maumee’s Historic District. Restaurants, shops, festivals, and more all within a few blocks of your front door! This corner location boasts a large, recently refurbished porch, shaded yard, oversized one car garage and space to entertain. Inside a full kitchen, breakfast nook, and living/dining room combo. Bedroom, bath, and office on the main with two larger bedrooms upstairs! Updates include a roof, rehabbed hardwood floors, garage door, and appliances.

For open house information, contact Gregory Erlanger, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4314845)

125 Harlan Dr, Walbridge, 43465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This Walbridge ranch home sits on a quiet street just South of downtown. Stretch out in the enclosed porch and let the pets run loose in the fenced-in backyard! Plenty of storage throughout and even an additional room off the kitchen that can be used as an office, another bedroom, or whatever you’d like! Newer roof, Furnace 08’, full bath redone in 19’, Electric panel has been updated, laminate flooring throughout the main living spaces. The owner has made several updates and is selling as is. This two owner home is ready for you to make it your very own!

For open house information, contact Gregory Erlanger, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4316401)

See more property details

