Take a look at these West Palm Beach townhomes on the market now

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) These West Palm Beach townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in West Palm Beach, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

229 Foxtail Drive, Greenacres, 33415 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Townhouse | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome. Tile floors downstairs. No Carpet upstairs. New Tankless Water Heater. 3rd Bedroom converted to Den/Office. Water view! Granite kitchen. Original Owner. Granit tops in Kitchen and Master Bath. Lenox A/C replaced 2016. Full size washer and dryer. Community pool, and boat storage available. No rentals at all are allowed in this community. Unit has accordion shutters for hurricane protection. 2 assigned parking spaces. Closing cannot take place before January 28, 2022

4590 Holly Lake Drive, Lake Worth, 33463 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Aptly named ''The Country'' with loads of trees and wildlife throughout the property which surrounds Holly Lake, the large lake which is the centerpiece of the community. Large beautiful townhome w/lakeview on a corner lot in the front of the community. Screened patio w/concrete pool and wood privacy fence. First floor is tiled w/18'' tile. Second floor is carpeted. Working fireplace w/tool set & log holder. 12' sliding glass doors open into pool & patio area; vaulted ceiling in LR; pantry & W&D room; tool shed; pool shed; LOTS of closets including under stairs. New A/C <1 yr & water heater in 3/21. Ceiling fans all rooms except the kitchen.

2154 Blue Springs Road, West Palm Beach, 33411 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This Villa's PREMIER location was selected by the original owner in 1995 as a premium lake view lot before Riverwalk was built. This Capri III Villa has an unobstructed water view with the widest southeast exposure. There are no neighbors to view across the lake in the back or across the street in the front making it one of the most private in Riverwalk. The view is spectacular since the lake is the widest at this point within Riverwalk. There is also a small park across the street in the front without other houses providing additional guest parking. We're pleased to present the opportunity to acquire this rare gem property at 2154 Blue Springs Road.

1701 17Th Ln, Green Acres, 33463 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Townhouse | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Fantastic 3/3 Townhouse with a spacious courtyard in Sherwood Lakes. The great 1,488 sqft open floorplan makes entertaining a breeze with a living room, dining area, and oversized sliders to the spacious patio. New light fixtures on the first floor, new flooring, and zebra curtains. Kitchen with granite countertops. Laundry conveniently located downstairs. One bedroom is located on the first floor with a complete bathroom. This beautiful Townhouse has a big master bedroom with a large walking closet and a separate closet. Both balconies have a beautiful view of the Lake. Private fenced patio with storage shed. New Roof. The community has a pool, basketball courts, and a children's playground. Amazing lakeside path to enjoy a relaxing morning walk.

