Take a look at these homes for sale in Santa Ana

1100 E Oak Street, Anaheim, 92805 4 Beds 3 Baths | $868,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,937 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to this beautiful home located in the quite, gated "Renaissance Community". Prime location in close proximity to a community park, nearby shopping & dining gives you the convenience to enjoy SoCal living as it's finest with a turn key condition. As you enter the home, plenty of natural lights welcomes you into a formal living room and dining room with high cathedral ceilings, two story winds and dual staircase. Downstairs 1/2 powder room is perfect for the guest. A spacious kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances with a cute breakfast nook overlooking the garden views. Family room converted to enclosed bonus room (May not be permitted), with a cozy gas fireplace. The private backyard patio is ready to entertain guest and provides ample space for outdoor activities. The upstairs features a loft, 3 bedrooms and a separate full bathroom, and the grand master suite with a walk-in closet, dual sink and private balcony. Other stand-out features include a fully paid Solar Panel roof, Wood flooring through out the bottom floor, Blowout heat air, making this ideal family home! Move in Quick as this house won't be last long.

174 Full Moon, Irvine, 92618 2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,900 | Condominium | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Very desirable ground floor single story in the beautiful community of Portola Springs! This lovely corner home has an open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and lots of windows bringing in an abundance of natural light. With a charming cottage feel, there is rich walnut flooring, elegant window coverings and appointments throughout. The open sunny kitchen features a large peninsula with sitting area perfect for entertaining, granite counters, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and a big open window overlooking the front courtyard. The kitchen opens to a lovely dining room overlooking the tree shaded greenbelt. The large living room with an elegant fireplace and built in cabinetry opens to a lovely patio perfect for relaxing outdoors. There is an indoor laundry room and direct access to a 2 car attached garage. Added features of this home are wide hallways, wide doors and no steps up to the front door and no interior steps. This wonderful community of Portola Springs offers many features including parks, walking/jogging/cycling paths, playgrounds, huge swimming pool with lounging deck, clubhouse, barbeque/picnic areas, tennis and basketball courts. And of course, the wonderful city of Irvine offers a vast variety of amenities for California lifestyle at it's best.

6552 Walt Street, Westminster, 92683 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1960

WOW . This is the opportunity that rarely becomes available to the public. This property is very cute newer paint, newer windows, newer roof on this Home that is on the border of Huntington Beach . This fantastic property has newer homes built around the property and is in a highly desirable area close to schools , parks , some of the best shopping in the world. This opportunity of a home does check a lot of boxes review the walking score of 71 which most items can be done walking or on bike. The property is considered a fixer due to the inside and the stuff around the house.... cars , boats etc. A little elbow grease will go a very long way in this amazing street and place to call home. There are no HOAS . Call today and make this a dream home for your clients.

5101 Marion Avenue, Cypress, 90630 4 Beds 2 Baths | $815,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome home to this single story stunner in the city of Cypress! This four bedroom, two bath home has an open concept and has been freshly painted. A newer roof and dual pane windows have all been upgraded within the past few years. The kitchen and baths have also been upgraded. The air conditioning unit is only three years old. The expansive living/family room has LED pocket lighting as well as a slider that opens up to an outdoor covered patio and the large over 6,000 sq. foot backyard. All four bedrooms are very nice sized with ceiling fans and are well appointed. The garage has an upgraded garage door motor with wifi. This charming home is located in an interior quiet tract, close to award winning schools, shopping, freeways, and only fifteen minutes from the beach! You will love calling 5101 Marion Avenue, HOME!!

