House hunting in Grand Rapids? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Grand Rapids’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Grand Rapids, pulled from our classifieds:

3049 Blairview Parkway Se, Kentwood, 49512 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Condominium | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This to-be built 4bed/3 bath stand-alone ranch condominium features an open kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, large pantry, and built-in desk. A covered deck can be accessed off the dining room. Cozy up next to the optional fireplace in the living room. The owner's suite boasts private bath, double vanity, and large walk-in closet. A second bedroom, main floor laundry, and mudroom complete the main floor. The lower level will be finished with 2 bedrooms, a large rec room, & 3rd full bath. The 2-zone furnace makes this finished space energy efficient when not in use. Contact agent today for options to tailor the lower level to suite your needs! **Photos are of similar Unit**

2900 Porter Court Sw, Grandville, 49418 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Grandville lakefront condo! This walkout end unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached garage, 3 season room overlooking lake, and central air. You are allowed your own dock on no-wake Porter Lake. Immediate possession. Pets are allowed but only cats and service animals.Seller has directed all offers to be held until Wednesday 8-25-21 at 3 PM.

3181 Windcrest Drive Ne, Grand Rapids, 49525 2 Beds 1 Bath | $197,900 | Condominium | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Gorgeous remodeled 2 bedroom condo in highly sought after Windcrest Manor. This condo shows off an open floor plan from the kitchen to the dining space and spills into the living room with corner gas fireplace and slider to patio. Two generous bedrooms and a gorgeous remodeled bathroom allow for the new owner to move in and enjoy. Call today for a private tour!

60 Monroe Center Street Nw, Grand Rapids, 49503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Condominium | 3,972 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Three bedrooms three full baths Penthouse in the coolest city in Michigan. Grand Rapids was named an incredibly romantic midwest getaway from trip advisor. And what is more romantic than living in a penthouse? In other metro cities, this condo would cost five times the current asking price. And probably would not have the space this one does. This condo is the size or bigger than most homes - condo living gives you the time to enjoy life. Be in the center of it all, outdoor dining, Art Prize, Concerts, or just a wonderful stroll down the heated sidewalks in the winter! Bridge street market is just a quick uber ride away to get your fresh produce and locally made items. Or use the basement storage for your kayak and use the public dock at riverside gardens just about 2 miles away. Seriously you can have city life and outdoor adventures all at your fingertips. The Master bedroom includes a fireplace and walk-in closet; three living spaces total, one of which also has a fireplace,

