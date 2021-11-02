CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

House hunting in Grand Rapids? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Grand Rapids’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Grand Rapids, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyaRg_0ckJaUEG00

3049 Blairview Parkway Se, Kentwood, 49512

4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Condominium | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This to-be built 4bed/3 bath stand-alone ranch condominium features an open kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, large pantry, and built-in desk. A covered deck can be accessed off the dining room. Cozy up next to the optional fireplace in the living room. The owner's suite boasts private bath, double vanity, and large walk-in closet. A second bedroom, main floor laundry, and mudroom complete the main floor. The lower level will be finished with 2 bedrooms, a large rec room, & 3rd full bath. The 2-zone furnace makes this finished space energy efficient when not in use. Contact agent today for options to tailor the lower level to suite your needs! **Photos are of similar Unit**

For open house information, contact Becca Kaiser, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-124529033)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3625yu_0ckJaUEG00

2900 Porter Court Sw, Grandville, 49418

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Grandville lakefront condo! This walkout end unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached garage, 3 season room overlooking lake, and central air. You are allowed your own dock on no-wake Porter Lake. Immediate possession. Pets are allowed but only cats and service animals.Seller has directed all offers to be held until Wednesday 8-25-21 at 3 PM.

For open house information, contact Eric W Knoll, Five Star Real Estate (Grandv) at 616-257-1500

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21101538)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ilzpn_0ckJaUEG00

3181 Windcrest Drive Ne, Grand Rapids, 49525

2 Beds 1 Bath | $197,900 | Condominium | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Gorgeous remodeled 2 bedroom condo in highly sought after Windcrest Manor. This condo shows off an open floor plan from the kitchen to the dining space and spills into the living room with corner gas fireplace and slider to patio. Two generous bedrooms and a gorgeous remodeled bathroom allow for the new owner to move in and enjoy. Call today for a private tour!

For open house information, contact Donna K Anders, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate (Main) at 616-364-9551

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21109692)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urUkC_0ckJaUEG00

60 Monroe Center Street Nw, Grand Rapids, 49503

3 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Condominium | 3,972 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Three bedrooms three full baths Penthouse in the coolest city in Michigan. Grand Rapids was named an incredibly romantic midwest getaway from trip advisor. And what is more romantic than living in a penthouse? In other metro cities, this condo would cost five times the current asking price. And probably would not have the space this one does. This condo is the size or bigger than most homes - condo living gives you the time to enjoy life. Be in the center of it all, outdoor dining, Art Prize, Concerts, or just a wonderful stroll down the heated sidewalks in the winter! Bridge street market is just a quick uber ride away to get your fresh produce and locally made items. Or use the basement storage for your kayak and use the public dock at riverside gardens just about 2 miles away. Seriously you can have city life and outdoor adventures all at your fingertips. The Master bedroom includes a fireplace and walk-in closet; three living spaces total, one of which also has a fireplace,

For open house information, contact Michelle F Gordon, Great Properties By at 616-920-7447

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21004254)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Real Estate
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Urban Living#Open House#Coldwell Banker Woodland
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids, MI
234
Followers
597
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy