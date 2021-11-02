Urban home ownership in Spokane? These condos are on the market

(SPOKANE, WA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Spokane condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Spokane condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1311 S Westcliff, Spokane, 99224 1 Bed 1 Bath | $169,000 | Condominium | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great opportunity to own a unit in the popular Westcliff Condo Building with garage parking, secure entry and elevator access. Close to downtown, FAFB, the Interstate and Spokane Airport.

For open house information, contact Kelli Johnson, Windermere Manito, LLC at 509-747-1051

1418 W 6Th, Spokane, 99204 2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Condominium | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1969

VIEW! Top floor. Unique Condo Conversion on the South Hill! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Newer washer &dryer included. Ceramic tiled bath, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, sliders in living room to balcony, gated covered parking. Secured building with elevator. You won't be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Bob Cooke, R.H. Cooke & Associates at 509-327-2282

3914 S Regal, Spokane, 99223 2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Condominium | 803 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Looking for an affordable place to live? This is it; squeaky clean, condominium. Conveniently located on the South Hill by Ferris High School. Two, decent sized bedrooms (master has walk-in closet), 1 full bath, and just over 800 square feet. Fresh paint, all new carpet, new refrigerator and storm door. Assigned covered parking, separate storage unit, laundry facilities and swimming pool. Unit number is 202. Building address/number is 3914.

For open house information, contact Sali Combelic, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000

108 E Rowan, Spokane, 99207 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,018 Square Feet | Built in 1965

2 bed, 1 bath condo. 1018sqft of living space plus large covered outdoor balcony. Spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace for ambiance and a back up heat source. Galley kitchen. Bathroom has separate shower & toilet area/double sinks. Hospital and services right here! On city bus route for easy access to anywhere you need to go in Spokane. Garage parking & storage space included. Quiet 12 unit building. This is the perfect way to afford your own home!

For open house information, contact Jen Boeger, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson N at 509-467-7400