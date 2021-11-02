Homes for sale in Baton Rouge: New listings

(BATON ROUGE, LA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Baton Rouge area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

14312 Black Ridge Ave, Baton Rouge, 70818 4 Beds 2 Baths | $397,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,465 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Cypress Lakes Estates is located in Central and has one of Louisiana's top school districts - Central Community Schools. This residential neighborhood is ideal for families with 1-2 story homes averaging 2200-3000 square feet. These quality single-family homes start in the $350s. AP Dodson has lots available with multiple floor plans to choose from, as well as options for move-in ready homes. Homes in Cypress Lakes Estates are designed with open floor plans with custom tile showers in the master, 3 cm granite and Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout . There are many upgrades offered to make this your dream home.

7025 Villere Dr, Baker, 70714 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in None

Now back on the market due to buyer financing issues! Three bedroom home on a spacious corner lot in the heart of Baker! You’ll have plenty of room to entertain with a living room and bonus room that can be used as additional living space, a large bedroom, or an office! Three additional bedrooms give your family lots of room to grow! Master bedroom includes a half bathroom. Beautiful trees provide TONS of shade across the large yard. New roof in 2017. DID NOT FLOOD IN 2016 OR 2021! Conveniently located on a quiet street in Brown Heights Subdivision.

3824 Chelsea Dr, Baton Rouge, 70809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,312 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious traditional Westminster! New engineered wood floors and fresh paint brighten this open flowing floorplan that offers views and abundance of natural light. Enjoy the open kitchen with raised bar that flows to the large dining area with a wall of windows overlooking the brick patio and live oaks in the backyard. Living room overlooks the front yard live oaks with bay window and opens to the dining area. Off the dining is a large den with corner vintage fireplace, wall of windows overlooking patio, and a full wall of built-in bookcases. A perfect man cave, home school classroom, playroom for the kiddos. Three bedrooms, 2 with walk-in closets, and 2 baths. The lot is 100x266 with mature live oaks shading the home and yard. The carport is 23 feet wide and includes a large workshop/storeroom. There is natural gas on the patio for your grill or portable generator when needed. Located on the boulevard. Popular Westminster with a Crime Prevention District, neighborhood pool & swim team and active neighbors. Come take a look and spread out in this spacious home. Owner/Agent.

1641 Ormandy Drive, Baton Rouge, 70808 4 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,994 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Call or text Mark Akchin at 225-978-1445 with any questions or to schedule your private showing of this property. Check out the NEW PRICE on this unique opportunity. Dad built this home for his family in 1949. In 1980, one of his daughters bought the house and continued to live in it until now. She has chosen to retire to a cooler climate with her siblings and the house is ready for a new owner. There aren't many chances like this to have a home that only one family has owned since it was built over 70 years ago. In this property you will find original hardwood floors and craftsmanship of a bygone day. Prior to 1980, the family added an additional bedroom and bathroom as well as the great sunroom to accommodate for their growth, yet the changes do not remove how you can feel all of the love that was obviously shared here. Not everyone will want to take on the project of bringing this beauty back to its original luster and that is understandable. A substantially-sized lot like this in the center of town does not come around often. Totally updated homes in this area and newer homes in this part of town are getting steep prices. Either way you decide to go with this property, you can expect to find yourself in an equity position. So COME BY 1641 Ormandy and you will want to COME BUY 1641 Ormandy.

