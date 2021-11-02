Townhomes of Richmond: See what’s on the market

(RICHMOND, VA) If you’re on the market for a home in Richmond, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

2252 Kingsbrook Drive, Ridge Branch, 23238 3 Beds 3 Baths | $214,000 | Townhouse | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Picture to be loaded on Oct 2oth. This light-filled end unit has been freshly painted. Floorplan offers 3 bedrooms, one full bath with tub/shower and TWO half Baths.The owner has removed all wall-to-wall carpets and installed hardwood floors on both levels. Owner installed gas cooking. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, all convey. The laundry room is adjacent to the kitchen and it house's washer dryer both will convey. There is a pantry and half bath near the dining room which has a slider that leads to reconditioned deck. The second level has 3 bedrooms, one full bath with tub and /shower, and a half bath adjoining the primary suite. Access to partially floored attic. Ready for an immediate position. Convenient to major shopping, great county schools easy commute to Steward School. All appliances convey. Opt-out paragrph will not be accepted by this owner. Fireplaces, flue line, chimney gas logs, washer, dryer, and garden shed convey as-is. Owner will review offer on Thursday evening Oct 21

For open house information, contact Sue Farrell, Joyner Fine Properties at 804-270-9440

10629 Marions Place, Glen Allen, 23060 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,950 | Townhouse | 1,531 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Welcome home to 10629 Marions, a gorgeous, almost new townhome located just off 295 and within an award winning, highly coveted Henrico school district. This home is turn key and ready for its new owners - and you'd be purchasing straight from the original owner! Walking into the home, you'll notice the open concept first floor hosting the living room, dining room, half bath, and kitchen. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, huge island, backsplash, recessed lighting, and gas range. Low maintenance luxury vinyl planking is across the first floor, with plush carpeting up the stairs and throughout the second. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, tray ceiling, stunning ceiling fan, and upgraded private bathroom with dual vanity. Down the hall are the two additional bedrooms, full bath, pull down attic, and laundry room. Outside, you'll love the concrete patio and grassy area in the back, along with the attached shed, and a spacious front porch overlooking the quiet neighborhood. Don't miss out on this home, book your showing today!

For open house information, contact Chris Elliott, RE/MAX Action Real Estate at 804-521-5600

9639 Greenmeadow Circle, Henrico, 23060 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1982

3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located 5 minutes from Short Pump. Stainless steel appliances, Central A/C , Carpeting thru-out, kitchen, dining room , living room , utility closet for the washer and dryer, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and in the living room . Enclosed rear yard with fencing, 2 assigned parking places as well as visitor parking spaces . Excellent schools. !!

For open house information, contact Sergio Nunez, RE/MAX Commonwealth at 804-360-5200

2754 Old Point Drive, Henrico, 23233 2 Beds 3 Baths | $244,950 | Townhouse | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to this beautiful interior unit located in Harbour Cove Townhomes and within walking distance to Wilde Lake! As you enter the home you are greeted by the foyer with beautiful ceramic tile floors. The large eat-in kitchen is complete with tile floors, granite countertops, white cabinets, custom shutters, and a large pantry. A dining area and family room are open to each other with beautiful hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a huge door/window bringing in a lot of natural light and access to the new rear deck. The second level features two primary bedrooms each with its own full bathroom and large closet space. Other great features include a powder room, pull-down storage, dimensional shingle room and located close to restaurants, schools, and Short Pump Mall! This home has been lovingly cared for!

For open house information, contact Ryan Medlin, RE/MAX Commonwealth at 804-288-5000