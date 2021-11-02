House hunt Stockton: See what’s on the market now

(Stockton, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stockton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

926 Henry Long Blvd, Stockton, 95206 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Look at this adorable Weston Ranch Beauty! Come see this 2 possibly, 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms. Fresh exterior and interior paint. Has cute front porch and cozy fireplace in living room. Across the street from Park. New fence in back and sides. Newer flooring and brand new baseboards. Has Security system. Great space in backyard! Has shed, cement, garden boxes and grass area. Garage has work bench. Hurry to see...this one won't last long!

15144 Ryhiner Ln, Lathrop, 95330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,105 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Super Home For First Time Buyers Or Investor!!! Beautiful 3 bed 2 baths remodeled home in a good neighborhood. Lot size 6000 sq ft. Enjoy the front and back yard with new fence. Tile Floors In The Kitchen, Large Kitchen W/Pantry, Dining Area & Lots Of Cabinets. Laundry Room, Large Bedrooms, Dual Pane Windows, New carpet. New paint. Central Heat & Air, Paved Rv Access, Easy Freeway Access Close to I-5 Freeway. Ready to move in. Nearby schools include Lathrop High School, Lathrop Elementary School, and Joseph Widmer, Junior, Elementary school. Conveniently near grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants.

917 Osprey Drive, Lathrop, 95330 4 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in None

Cascade offers one and two-story single-family homes and three smartly designed floorplans ranging from approximately 1,502 to 2,181 square feet. Choose the plan that suits you best with up to 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms youll discover all that you need and more. All three home designs allow for style and comfort with an open-concept great room that flows effortlessly into a dining space and beautiful kitchen. Primary bedroom suites feature a walk-in closet, double vanities, and a separate water closet, per plan. Youll also find plenty of secondary bedrooms, a space-saving side-by-side laundry room, and a 2-car garage.

2510 Gardena Ave, Stockton, 95204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Located in an established Country Club neighborhood. This 3bd 2 full bath home is move in ready! Beautiful new laminate flooring, new paint, new bathroom vanities, granite kitchen counter tops, custom tile backsplash and new appliances. Front yard has new sod and landscaping. Centrally located near shopping and I5 Freeway.

