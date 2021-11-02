Check out these homes for sale in Knoxville now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Knoxville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Knoxville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZOth_0ckJaPod00

2031 Duck Cove Drive, Knoxville, 37922

4 Beds 4 Baths | $759,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,872 Square Feet | Built in 1993

An absolutely gorgeous property in Farragut, that offers 5 acres of peace and quiet. Home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Master is on the main level, with 2 bedrooms upstairs. Ton of extra space upstairs and downstairs. Fantastic screened in porch on the back of the house that provides peacefulness and an opportunity to enjoy nature. Owner purchased the property on 8/12/2021, but decided to stay in Florida. This is a must see, and won't be on the market for long.

For open house information, contact Scott Burton, Sellers Realty Company, Inc. at 865-457-4110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9E5y_0ckJaPod00

605 Farragut Ave, Knoxville, 37917

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 1935

REMODELED CRAFTSMAN is Move-In Ready! Located in Lincoln Park Neighborhood & conveniently located to Downtown, Happy Holler Breweries, Restaurants, Sharp's Ridge Hiking Trail, the University of TN and UT Medical Center. The covered front porch offers the perfect place to relax and nicely frames the front entrance.Step through the front door to the open floorplan connecting the living room and dining room with refinished hardwood floors. The dining room connects to the newly remodeled kitchen which features new shaker cabinets, new stainless-steel appliances, bright stone countertops, tiled floors and backsplash. The abundance of natural light shines through the new windows and is complimented by the updated lighting throughout the home. Fresh Interior and Exterior Paint. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level. Extra finished space on the second level could be used as an office, playroom, or extra storage. Hall Bath & Master Bathrooms have been completely modernized featuring newly tiled floors & showers, vanities, and lighting. Additional storage available in basement. New Windows 2021. New Roof 2021. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Warren Pineda, Coldwell Banker Wallace at 865-342-4200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTjdd_0ckJaPod00

511 Brunello Way, Knoxville, 37919

4 Beds 4 Baths | $659,900 | Townhouse | 2,864 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Lusso Villas, West Knoxville's newest luxury townhomes. These move in ready townhomes offer 4 bed, 3.5 bath with office & excellent storage opportunities. Main level living with 11ft ceilings in living-room, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, kitchen island overlooking the open floor plan & walk in pantry. Second level offers office, attic storage, jack/ jill bath with double vanity & walk in closet. Additional bedroom could be used as a second master suite with 11 ft ceilings, walk in closet, & full bath. Some upgraded features include, hardwood on main level/stairs/upstairs hallway, tiled wet areas with tiled master (rain head) shower, & tub surround in additional baths. Tiled kitchen back splash, granite tops with a high end appliance package to include gas range, microwave drawer, range hood, dishwasher, beverage center. Top this off with garage floor epoxy, tankless water heater, smart tech switches, wi-fi thermostats, solid shelf closet systems, alarm system installed, & prewired for cable/internet. Exterior finishes include white brick exterior, aluminum clad energy star windows, covered back patio with additional grilling patio (gas), sod & irrigation, stamped concrete driveway & back patio. You do not want to miss out on these gorgeous townhomes! Call for your showing today!!! For more information or to download a Buyers information package please visit https://lussovillasknoxville.com/

For open house information, contact Renea King, Southland Realtors, Inc at 865-693-6961

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEWWh_0ckJaPod00

1859 Buford St, Knoxville, 37920

4 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great 4 BR 2 BA home in South Knoxville. Very spacious with stainless appliances, central heat and air, carport parking. Lovely tree lined backyard with large storage shed. Minutes to downtown Knoxville with entertainment, shopping, restaurants, festivals, and parks. Buyer to verify sq ft.

For open house information, contact Erica Douglas, Asset Realty Management, Inc. at 865-898-1234

