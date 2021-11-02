CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Check out these homes on the New Orleans market now

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 5 days ago

(New Orleans, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Orleans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cseU4_0ckJaOB800

4000 Page Drive, Metairie, 70003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $272,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Updated and move in ready, brand new roof, open floor plan, kitchen with island , granite and stainless appliances, including fridge, large laundry room complete with washer and dryer, new alpha alarm system, insulated windows with lifetime warranty and hurricane shutters, blinds through out, fresh paint, new fixtures, large pantry, large fenced back yard with flowering trees, screened in brick patio, all this and the flood insurance is only $897 per year.

For open house information, contact PATTY BRADFORD, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axPvk_0ckJaOB800

5425 Cocos Plumosas Drive, Kenner, 70065

6 Beds 5 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 1982

DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME . GREAT LOCATION. MANY UPDATES. ROOF APPROX 1 YEAR OLD, INGROUND POOL THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED AND HEATED. NO CARPET. OUTSIDE TRIM HAS BEEN PAINTED. THE A/C AND HEAT UPDATED IN THE INSIDE. KITCHEN UPDATED WITH GRANTE COUNTERTOPS. TRAY CEILINGS PLAY ROOM AND DINING ROOM. SPA IN PRIMARY BATH ROOM. ONE OF THE BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH ARE INCLUDED IN THE ATTACHED SEPARATE LIVING QUARTERS WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE. WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR.

For open house information, contact CAROLYN TALBERT, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SERVICES at 985-727-7000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43m84w_0ckJaOB800

4145 E Loyola Drive, Kenner, 70065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great Starter home or investment property, 3 bed/2 bath, conveniently located in University city, moments to highly rated Kenner Discovery, the Kenner pavilion & beautiful Chateau Country Club. Open Living, den & Kitchen w/ nice cabinet storage & pantry. Master bedroom w/en suite bath. Backyard features a deck and awning, great for entertaining on a Sunday afternoon, citrus trees and a storage shed/workshop equipped with electricity, full of possibilities to build out for projects or an office.

For open house information, contact SEAN M MERCER, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6OZa_0ckJaOB800

6101 Amhurst Street, Metairie, 70003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This home will have you at WOW! Nestled in Airline Pk. featuring an open living room; dining room (could be used as a flex space- home office); beautiful sunroom- leading out to a covered patio; the kitchen has been completely updated and is a Chef's dream kitchen with lots of storage; 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths; custom closet in bedroom; double insulated windows- 2019; termite contract; foam insulated attic; never flooded; roof replaced 2018; garden in back-sprinkler system; no carpet

For open house information, contact KAREN TREBES, Homesmart Realty South at 504-908-7653

