Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Honolulu

(HONOLULU, HI) These Honolulu townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

91-1031 Kaimalie Street, Ewa Beach, 96706 3 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Townhouse | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This townhouse is turnkey, move in ready, and has an open layout with good flow and plenty of natural light. Features include a private yard, 2 car garage, granite countertops, laminate flooring, SS appliances, a large master suite with private bath and a walk in closet, central A/C, ceiling fans, and extra storage. The Mariner’s Place Townhomes is a pet friendly community with reasonable HOA fees and in a great location close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Watch the virtual tour and schedule your appointment today or come visit us at our open house on 9-26-2021 from 2-5pm. You will not want to miss this one. Some photos have been virtually staged.

For open house information, contact Gregory D Studt, Hawaii Realty International at 808-381-2750

877 Ala Lilikoi Street, Honolulu, 96818 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Spacious split level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse conveniently located in the Salt Lake area. Walking distance and just minutes to the Salt Lake Shopping center, elementary school, and bus stop.

For open house information, contact Kevin K Uyeda, CENTURY 21 Paradise Intl. at 808-521-4200

None, Aiea, 96701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $628,000 | Townhouse | 1,070 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Rarely available 2 bdrm townhome in Wailuna. Conveniently located. Building located close to townhomes driveway entry. Only minutes to shopping, restaurants, parks and freeway access. Favorable amenities! Spacious over 1000sq ft home. Den offers additional living area. Backdoor opens to well kept backyard. Upstairs bedrooms. No neighbors above or below unit. Two assigned parking spaces next to backyard lawn area. Guest parking spaces too!

For open house information, contact Gayle S Ayakawa, Summit Realty, LLC at 808-487-7734

1320D Kamahele Street, Kailua, 96734 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,498,000 | Townhouse | 2,925 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Aloha and welcome to the luxurious Bluestone townhome, located in a gated community in Kailua, surrounded by 50 acres of attractively-landscaped grounds. With its ideal elevation, the expansive lanais allow for cooling trade winds and first class views of the Koolau Mountain Range, Mid Pacific Country Club and famous Lanikai with azure ocean views, while perfectly nestled in a tranquil and secure neighborhood. The spacious 2-car garage has a separate entrance that leads to the top level and features a high-end bathroom and primary bedroom with separate lanai. The mezzanine level combines a spectacular veranda that wraps around the living and dining area, you are surrounded by lush greenery, exclusiveness and gentle bird chirping. This unit has a rare private den area, that's privately tucked away behind the modern kitchen, with an enormous pantry. Two similar-sized bedrooms are placed on the bottom floor with another extravagant bathroom and laundry room. There is no denying the appeal of the Bluestone neighborhood and its resort-like amenities. More photos in the virtual tour.

For open house information, contact Tracey Anne Stott Kelley, Stott Real Estate, Inc. at 808-254-1515