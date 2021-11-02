Take a look at these homes on the market in Tulsa

(Tulsa, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tulsa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

17962 E Limestone Lane, Owasso, 74055 3 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,292 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This Glamorous French Chateau Style smart home backs up to The Patriot Golf course. Habersham cabinetry in entry and primary bedroom suite, a lower level theatre room, and about 426 sq ft of unfinished living space upstairs. Wolf appliances and thermador induction cook top. Hardwired generator. See amenities list for more!

For open house information, contact Kara Waugh, Keller Williams Premier at 918-272-0809

316 W Blair Street, Sperry, 74073 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,149 Square Feet | Built in 1925

ALL NEW: Roof, windows, HVAC, appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures, lighting, siding, disposal, sinks, hot water tank. You name it, it's NEW! Total rehab and gorgeous!! Stainless appliances, open space with large living area. BRAND NEW 30 year heritage shingle roof. Great location, close to Skiatook, Owasso, & Tulsa. Homey front porch, close to school. Come see the hard work and beautiful updates. USDA 100% Financing eligible. Lease Purchase available.

For open house information, contact Jackie Knox, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-9990

509 E Young Street, Tulsa, 74106 2 Beds 1 Bath | $54,450 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Perfect for first time homebuyers or investors looking for extra rental income, don't miss this opportunity, In Livable Repair and Rented, but no repairs offered. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! Part of a performing 18 rental property package TO BE SOLD INDEPENDENTLY or in groupings for a total asking price of $980,000. 16 Rented and in Leasable Repair, two need full rehab. Please do not disturb tenants. (Crypto Currency accepted in Trade)

For open house information, contact Vincent Donaldson, Keller Williams Premier at 918-272-0809

3303 S 140Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74134 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 bed/2 bath with large backyard. This home is being sold as-is in its current condition, but the seller is willing to do the structural repairs with an acceptable offer. New flooring and paint throughout. Cute neighborhood in Union School District.

For open house information, contact Angie McFadden, Platinum Realty, LLC. at 888-220-0988