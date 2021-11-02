CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Check out these Wichita homes on the market

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Wichita, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wichita will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6mQF_0ckJaLWx00

740 E Plantation Rd, Maize, 67101

5 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,118 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Cute home in Maize School District. Its a 4 BR with a family room on lower level or its a 5 bedroom if you don't need the extra living space. Deck overlooking large fenced backyard. There is a well and a sprinkler system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGKYB_0ckJaLWx00

1400 N Windmill, Derby, 67037

4 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,149 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This home needs a lot of love. Bring your do-it yourselfers. They can earn equity easily with this home. The seller is telling me that everything works. No showings until Monday the 25th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXB7J_0ckJaLWx00

1822 S Stephanie St, Wichita, 67207

3 Beds 2 Baths | $236,930 | Single Family Residence | 1,261 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This is a model not for sale. Phase 2 open Fall/Winter 2021. Great Eastside location close to shopping, Spirit, Beech, McConnell, and Kellogg. All homes built with quality and efficiency. James Hardie cement fiber siding, efficient Windsor vinyl windows and Fireguard 45 gypsum board with a high fire rating that provides peace of mind. The "Justin" features an open floorplan. Kitchen is modern with maple cabinets, eating bar, large walk-in pantry and stainless appliances. Main floor laundry room w direct access to mbr walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling. Spacious daylight unfin. basement with plumbed bathroom and 2 framed bedrooms easy to finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M930u_0ckJaLWx00

6555 S A Street, Haysville, 67060

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,058 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Wonderful 2 bedroom property with lots of space! Wood floors, newer roof, cabinets, counter tops, electric panel and wiring, water heater, insulation and windows. Big kitchen with smooth top range. Vinyl siding for low maintenance.

