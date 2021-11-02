Owning a home in Riverside is within reach with one of these condos

(RIVERSIDE, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Riverside’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Riverside, pulled from our classifieds:

4381 Aldrich Court, Riverside, 92503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1977

********RARE UNDER 400K ON MARKET!!! This condo is not only a desired 3 bed 2 bath, but also comes with a garage as well. HOA has Tennis Courts. Nice green belts around the property. Very few on market for under 4K in this area. Hurry this property won't last!!!!!!!

2828 Monroe Street, Riverside, 92504 3 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This Riverside two-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage.

200 E Alessandro Boulevard, Riverside, 92508 2 Beds 2 Baths | $364,000 | Condominium | 930 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Location,Location,Location..This scores a 10. Conveniently located near 60,215 or downtown Riverside. Also shopping, dining and entertainment within walking distance and most importantly to you this single story downstairs unit location within the complex is ideal. Your views are of open landscaped area affording privacy and shielded from direct sun to keep you comfortable all year long. It is move in ready for you with fresh paint throughout in a neutral color. The kitchen features recessed lighting, new lower cabinets and new appliances still wrapped in plastic. Enjoy cooking with your new stove, heat it up in a brand new microwave and cleanup is easy with this new dishwasher. The garbage disposal is also new and the water heater is only 1 year old. Both bathrooms have recessed lighting and the tub/showers that have been reglazed to give the fresh clean look. The kitchen opens to the dining and living area. From the kitchen you can enjoy the view outside through the large sliding glass doors leading to the first patio area. There is an outside storage closet off this patio that can accommodate a washer and dryer if you prefer to have your own laundry area. This does require HOA approval and is at the owner expense but is another added plus for you. The four ceiling fans keep the temperatures comfortable but the heating and air conditioning unit has also been recently serviced. Don't overlook the covered patio area off the master bedroom to enjoy some outside privacy. Please take a look at all the pictures to see the beautiful condition of this condo.

3884 Polk Street, Riverside, 92505 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Condominium | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Back on Market due to buyer nonperformance! Attention Investors and First-time Buyers: This is what you have been looking for. This 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage home is set in 1,481 sqft and front porch area that wraps around facing a green belt. Kitchen has granite countertops, a breakfast bar, plenty of storage space, and it's open to the family room, with a fireplace. Good size formal dining room and living room. All windows have custom plantation shutters throughout the home. Unit is a short walk to Pool and Spa. Close to Kaiser, Galleria Mall, dining, movies, and 91 and 15 freeway.

