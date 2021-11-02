Take a look at these homes for sale in Pompano Beach

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Pompano Beach, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pompano Beach. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fI6bN_0ckJaJlV00

5720 Rock Island Rd, Tamarac, 33319

2 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great opportunity for investors! Renovated property and rented. Unique Garden view unit in SUNVISTA GARDENS CONDO completely renovated with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Comfortable, elegant and luminous unit. The property has ceramic. Great amenities: Gated community, pool, fitness center, tennis court and clubhouse. Rented for $1,350. Do not disturb the tenants. First send offer to show it. Spacious 2/2 in great gated community. Amenities include Tennis Court, Gym, Swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

For open house information, contact Jack Rojas, REALTY MIAMI GROUP LLC at 305-755-2905

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10300726)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIGlF_0ckJaJlV00

450 Nw 20Th 1140 Street, Boca Raton, 33431

2 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Condominium | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Investor Special. Buy it, rent it immediately. Cash Only. Washer Dryer. 2 Bed 2 Bath. Completely remodeled. Impact windows. Covered screened patio. First floor corner unit. . Overlooking a green area and ''El Rio Canal''. Seller is willing to rent the unit from new owner after closing.

For open house information, contact Philippe Hu, Link International Realty PA at 561-939-8285

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10745536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieIeO_0ckJaJlV00

9445 Nw 42Nd St, Sunrise, 33351

3 Beds 3 Baths | $318,000 | Townhouse | 1,751 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Located in one of the most sought-after communities in Sunrise, this gorgeous townhome is what you've been looking for! Presents 3 bedrooms with updated flooring, 2 1/2 bathrooms, hurricane accordion shutters and brand new roof (2019)!. Peaceful, quiet front porch. The spacious, huge master bedroom offers a large reach-in closet. Enjoy your large kitchen with tons of storage. The family room opens to a semi-private backyard with a screen-enclosed patio. Community pool, close to Sawgrass Expressway, great schools, shopping and multiple parks: Welleby park, nature trails and splash-pad water park. Low HOA $175 monthly to Miami Management and $36 quarterly to Welleby Management.

For open house information, contact Tina Cappiello, Blue Realty Team, LLC at 954-626-8996

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10305782)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lRuK_0ckJaJlV00

97 Mansfield C, Boca Raton, 33434

1 Bed 2 Baths | $95,000 | Condominium | 715 Square Feet | Built in 1980

A must see!

For open house information, contact Hernan Golod, Fortune International Realty B at 305-400-6393

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A10947532)

Community Policy