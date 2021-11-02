CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

These houses are for sale in Nashville

Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 5 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Looking for a house in Nashville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Nashville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cjqvj_0ckJaIsm00

5521 Hickory Woods Drive, Antioch, 37013

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, 2618 square foot home opens to a formal dining room off to the side of the entry, that can be converted to a working office space or secondary living room. With a large great room and open concept kitchen and dining area being the focal point of this home, this plan feels spacious from the moment you enter. The finely appointed kitchen features a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, and plenty of granite counter space, Bedroom One is located on the first floor and includes a walk-in closet, double vanity, glass shower, and separate linen closet. Upstairs, an expansive bonus room provides a second living space for play, work, or even an extra place for guests to stay, and contains two large walk in closets for extra storage. Three other bedrooms, two with walk-in closets, share a second bath. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Kim Brown D.R. Horton - Nashville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-59046-SALE)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzxaZ_0ckJaIsm00

600 Summit Oaks Ct, Nashville, 37221

5 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,204 Square Feet | Built in 2015

A Must See!!!! Open floor plan 5 bedroom 4 bath house with designer finishes, and light fixtures throughout. Primary bedroom on the first floor . Living area with soaring ceiling and updated gas fireplace with reflective fire glass. Updated guest bath on the main level and second level. Wonderful upgraded Primary bedroom closest. This is one of the very few houses in the neighborhood with a privacy fenced in Flat backyard. Definitely a gardener's dream oasis!!

For open house information, contact Murray Clayton, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MTX2626948)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vh1D4_0ckJaIsm00

2420 Granny Wright Ln, Hermitage, 37076

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,933 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Rustic Log Cabin Retreat on 2+ private acres. Corner lot at the end of a quiet street, this well established neighborhood has privacy & convenience. Home features include stone fireplace, claw foot tub, sunroom, fenced back yard, spacious bonus room/flex space, 2 car garage. Exterior freshly stained & trees limbed up. 5 minute drive to state park, 15-20 minute drive to various marinas, 10 minutes to Providence Marketplace. Your log cabin dreams come to life in this rustic country chic setting.

For open house information, contact Tom Murray, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MTX2621811)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ufq6n_0ckJaIsm00

4900 Nevada Ave, Nashville, 37209

4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,802 Square Feet | Built in 1958

MUST SEE corner-lot home in the charming Sylvan Park neighborhood! This 4 Bed 4 Bath home features a New A/C, Walk-In closet, electric fireplace, Smart Thermostat, new sewer line, and custom roller shades. Income potential with 1 bed/bath walkout basement apartment w/ separate entrance! The entertaining space extends to the outdoors with a large back deck and recently updated front walkway and garden! 15 mins from Downtown Nashville and 2 blocks from a year round Farmers Market at Richland Park!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Fykes, Keller Williams - Nashville - Music City at 615-425-3600

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11967711)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
262
Followers
581
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy