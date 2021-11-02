These houses are for sale in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) Looking for a house in Nashville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

5521 Hickory Woods Drive, Antioch, 37013 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, 2618 square foot home opens to a formal dining room off to the side of the entry, that can be converted to a working office space or secondary living room. With a large great room and open concept kitchen and dining area being the focal point of this home, this plan feels spacious from the moment you enter. The finely appointed kitchen features a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, and plenty of granite counter space, Bedroom One is located on the first floor and includes a walk-in closet, double vanity, glass shower, and separate linen closet. Upstairs, an expansive bonus room provides a second living space for play, work, or even an extra place for guests to stay, and contains two large walk in closets for extra storage. Three other bedrooms, two with walk-in closets, share a second bath. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

600 Summit Oaks Ct, Nashville, 37221 5 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,204 Square Feet | Built in 2015

A Must See!!!! Open floor plan 5 bedroom 4 bath house with designer finishes, and light fixtures throughout. Primary bedroom on the first floor . Living area with soaring ceiling and updated gas fireplace with reflective fire glass. Updated guest bath on the main level and second level. Wonderful upgraded Primary bedroom closest. This is one of the very few houses in the neighborhood with a privacy fenced in Flat backyard. Definitely a gardener's dream oasis!!

2420 Granny Wright Ln, Hermitage, 37076 3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,933 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Rustic Log Cabin Retreat on 2+ private acres. Corner lot at the end of a quiet street, this well established neighborhood has privacy & convenience. Home features include stone fireplace, claw foot tub, sunroom, fenced back yard, spacious bonus room/flex space, 2 car garage. Exterior freshly stained & trees limbed up. 5 minute drive to state park, 15-20 minute drive to various marinas, 10 minutes to Providence Marketplace. Your log cabin dreams come to life in this rustic country chic setting.

4900 Nevada Ave, Nashville, 37209 4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,802 Square Feet | Built in 1958

MUST SEE corner-lot home in the charming Sylvan Park neighborhood! This 4 Bed 4 Bath home features a New A/C, Walk-In closet, electric fireplace, Smart Thermostat, new sewer line, and custom roller shades. Income potential with 1 bed/bath walkout basement apartment w/ separate entrance! The entertaining space extends to the outdoors with a large back deck and recently updated front walkway and garden! 15 mins from Downtown Nashville and 2 blocks from a year round Farmers Market at Richland Park!

