Virginia Beach, VA

Take a look at these Virginia Beach condominiums on the market now

Virginia Beach News Beat
 5 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Virginia Beach’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Virginia Beach, pulled from our classifieds:

218 76Th Street, Virginia Beach, 23451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Condominium | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful well maintained North End 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom no fee duplex condo 1 block from the ocean. Perfect for year-round living or a second home. This home provides easy access to Sea Shore State Park and ample parking for residents and guest. Spacious floor plan allows easy flow from kitchen to dining and living area. Two large upstairs bedrooms with en suites and one bedroom on first floor. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops with maintenance free flooring. Exterior amenities include an outdoor shower, patio, and storage shed ideal for storing beach gear and bikes, and maintenance free Hardie Plank siding.

For open house information, contact Alan Blomdahl, The Real Estate Group at 757-961-9090

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10404801)

1280 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, 23451

3 Beds 4 Baths | $674,900 | Condominium | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Gorgeous updated 3 bdrm/3.5 bath penthouse unit located in the upscale community of Linkhorn Bay Condominiums. This waterfront facing condo overlooks the peaceful Bay and close proximity to popular restaurants, shopping, hospitals and the beach. Be the first owner to enjoy this beautifully remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom sit up kitchen island, bright and fresh arabesque backsplash, new ceiling fans, freshly painted, updated light fixtures and brand new flooring throughout. Spread out with two en suite rooms boasting large walk in closets down with 2nd Level loft/bedroom and full bath up. Gas fireplace. Abundant amount of storage. Boat slips available for large boats/yachts, 2 gazebos, kayak/paddleboard launch pad and swimming pool overlooking the bay and meticulously manicured landscaping

For open house information, contact Teri Champion, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10407641)

204 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, 23456

4 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Condominium | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 2004

PRICE REDUCED $24,000 FOR QUICK SALE, ACT NOW! 2 story Penthouse Condo with ocean views. Sandbridge Dunes 4 bedroom unit. Fully furnished for your immediate enjoyment. Sweeping vista from the ocean to the back bay of Sandbridge from Great Room, Master Bedroom & large balcony. Enjoy awesome sunrises with your coffee. Southern exposure of this unit warms things up on sunny winter days. Upgrades galore: Engineered wood flooring, new custom walk-in master shower, electric storm shutters on ALL windows, plantation shutters in loft, new furniture, original owners. Buyers must honor all vacation rental bookings. Nearby eateries, Sandbridge market, ice cream shops, Gifts shops, take out seafood shop, beauty shop, life guard protected beach, tennis court. One of the few units with 2 assigned parking spaces. Oodles of storage.

For open house information, contact Charlie Kelly, Siebert Realty at 757-426-6200

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10396821)

761 Alliance Drive, Virginia Beach, 23454

2 Beds 2 Baths | $52,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Wonderful Atlantic Shores 55+ two-bedroom co-op with 4th-floor balcony views, in-unit laundry, new HVAC (2020), and a tremendous number of on-site community amenities including three dining facilities (with meal credits), bi-weekly housekeeping, and more! Monthly maintenance fee is $2,948 for the first person and $1,250 for the second person.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Caleb Johnson, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. at 757-428-4600

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10404684)

See more property details

