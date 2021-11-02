Take a look at these Rochester condominiums on the market now

(ROCHESTER, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Rochester condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Rochester, pulled from our classifieds:

470 Eastbrooke Lane, Rochester, 14618 2 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Condominium | 953 Square Feet | Built in 1972

End unit-2nd level 2BR/1BA with RARE attached garage -access from INSIDE the unit! Also has a separate outside storage area next to the garage door that is specific to this unit only. Perfect for bike storage; refuse bins, storage, etc!! Brand new Pergo laminate flooring installed throughout 9/2021! Neutral wall decor. Living room opens to the dining area. Deck off the living area. The galley-style kitchen with all stainless appliances! Formica counters with overhang for stools/breakfast bar area. Dining room with chair rail molding and ceiling fan/light. French door to deck. Hall closet/pantry. Pull down stairs to attic crawl space. The main bath features 2 sink vanity. Tub/shower with glass door & tile surround. Linen closet. Access door to the hall and to the Main bedroom. The main bedroom has walk in closet and wire shelving and direct access to bath. Furnace 2018 Hot water tank 2016. Nest thermostat. Clubhouse; tennis courts; BBQ area & Pool! close to everything! Quick closing possible! Delayed negotiations=10/6 at 12pm.

For open house information, contact Gregory D. Castrichini, RE/MAX Plus at 585-279-8200

33 Old Stone Lane, Rochester, 14615 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,777 | Condominium | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 1984

MOVE IN READY IN THE HEART OF GREECE! Close to shopping and expressways! Great room with vaulted ceilings and brand new carpet features gas fireplace. Dining area flows into kitchen with new vinyl flooring. Upgraded appliances in the kitchen with ample counter space. 1st floor laundry and half bath! Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms including master bedroom with walk in closet! Entire house was just painted recently. Back deck is great for entertaining! Attached garage is great for storage! Make this house, your HOME today!

For open house information, contact Grant D. Pettrone, Revolution Real Estate at 585-653-7700

154 Seasons, Webster, 14580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new, one-level town homes currently under construction at Scenic Village in the village of Webster. These 2-bedroom, 2-bath town homes feature no-step entries from the front door and the attached 2-car garage. Other features include a vaulted two-story foyer, 9 ft. ceilings, spacious dining room and living room with access to a covered rear porch, electric fireplace in living room, primary bedroom with ensuite full bathroom & roomy walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry, high-efficiency gas furnace, central AC, and full basement. Homeowner's association takes care of exterior maintenance, lawn & landscaping, trash & snow removal. Conveniently located in the Village of Webster with walking trails to North Ponds Park; minutes to area retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and other area amenities.

For open house information, contact Rose Gabriele-Angell, RE/MAX Plus at 585-279-8200

15 Lost Mountain, Rochester, 14625 2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,500 | Condominium | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Fantastic Penfield location conveniently walking distance to Panorama Plaza for these side-by-side condos being sold individually or combined. (See R1375163) Enjoy the open dining room/living room floorplan for this 2 bed/1.5 bath Apartment-style condo. Galley style kitchen. Wonderful views from a private balcony! Secure on site laundry, underground garage parking space including a storage locker. Well landscapted complex with plenty of parking. HOA fee includes ALL UTILITIES……. heat, electric, water, A/C, garbage, and all Exterior Maintenance. Maintenance free living! Being sold AS-IS. All contents remain.

For open house information, contact Theresa A. Nunan, Parham Properties, LLC at 585-645-8500