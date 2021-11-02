CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Home ownership in Raleigh is within reach with townhouses like these

 5 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Raleigh’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dL2bq_0ckJaFEb00

8012 Goldenrain Way, Raleigh, 27612

2 Beds 4 Baths | $320,000 | Townhouse | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Fabulous townhouse off Glenwood Ave & close to RDU and RTP. Open living area on 2nd with bamboo floors & tiled kitchen floors. Balcony & deck off living area. Large MBR w vaulted ceiling, hardwoods, 2 vanities & garden tub/shower. Large flex room (office or bonus) on 1st w 1/2 bath. Great kitchen w/ Silestone counters & new KitchenAid appliances (2020). Upgraded appliances convey. HOA includes exterior maintenance & landscaping. Washer & dryer convey. Deep garage. Carrier HVAC replaced 2019.

For open house information, contact Tim Mock, Howard Perry & Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2411421)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sL6Y8_0ckJaFEb00

7604 Canvas Art Terrace, Raleigh, 27617

3 Beds 4 Baths | $290,000 | Townhouse | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rare END UNIT Basement Townhome in Raleigh's Desirable Alexander Place! 1st floor has an open floor plan leading out to the rear facing deck. On the 2nd you'll find two spacious bedrooms w/ large walk in closets, two full bathrooms & the laundry area. The finished daylight basement has a full bathroom, 2 closets and a gas fireplace! This can be used as a 3rd bedroom, office or bonus space. Convenient to Brier Creek's restaurants and shops, RTP, RDU & a short drive to both downtown Raleigh & Durham!

For open house information, contact Shonda Draughn, Compass North Carolina at 919-726-6548

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2413891)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMyMM_0ckJaFEb00

5133 Twelvepole Drive, Raleigh, 27616

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,431 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Amazing Location! Large Open and Bright Floor plan with 3 bedroom & 2.5 baths. All Interior just Painted! Large Open Floor plan with Corner Gas Fireplace. ALL NEW Flooring! New Dishwasher and Stove being delivered week of Oct 25th. Large Main Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Large Bath, & Closet. Fenced in Back yard and exterior storage. Move in ready. Conveniently located to I-540, Shopping, Restaurants, Greenway and Parks!

For open house information, contact Allison Caudle, Southern Lux Living at 919-395-6186

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2415596)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TN2sE_0ckJaFEb00

726 Bryant Street, Raleigh, 27603

2 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Townhouse | 1,361 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Grason Realty does not hold EMD.

For open house information, contact Beverly Robinson, Grason Realty, LLC at 919-801-9662

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2415396)

#Restaurants#Townhouses#Home Ownership#Glenwood Ave Close#Bamboo Floors#Hoa#Washer Dryer#Rdu A#Raleigh Durham
