Take a look at these homes on the market in Birmingham

6055 Red Hollow Rd, Birmingham, 35215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a wood burning fireplace in the living room with hardwood floors, the kitchen has brown cabinets with an eat in area. The bedrooms are a great size. Out back you have a large open deck over looking a large fenced in back yard. This home is a must see to appreciate all it has to offer. This is a Fannie Mae property.

504 S 47Th St, Birmingham, 35222 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute house in up and coming Forest Park area. Tons of character! Original hardwood floors, coffered ceilings in dining and family rooms and gorgeous molding! Call today to see this fantastic property!

652 Woodvine Cir, Birmingham, 35215 2 Beds 2 Baths | $41,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in Jefferson Co, this townhouse is -\+1,146sqft containing 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Being built in 1991 onto a -\+3,850 sq ft lot.Investment PropertySold AS-IS, Where IsAll Buyers Agents to confirm all important information.

1008 4Th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, 35127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well built 3 BR 2 BA home on nice lot with full basement, additional 2 car garage/shop, 2 fireplaces, nice deck, fresh paint, 2 fireplaces, very clean and move in ready.

