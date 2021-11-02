Single-family homes for sale in Omaha

(OMAHA, NE) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Omaha area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Omaha-curious, take a look at these listings today:

8630 Loveland Estates Court, Omaha, 68124 2 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - NOW TAKING RESERVATIONS for The NEW Loveland Estates Development in the Heart of District 66! Limited to ONLY 10 Semi-Custom Homes & 8 Custom Estate Homes this Convenient Luxury Development is a Rare Opportunity to build YOUR DREAM HOME! Through market research & thoughtful design Bloomfield Custom Homes has streamlined your custom build process. The pictured blueprint is ONLY 1 of the pre-designed ranch home options (also 1.5 story) for Semi-Custom Home Lots 1-10. ALL plans are customizable - inside & out! Homes include: Zero entry & Elevator options. Custom Cabinetry. Solid surface countertops. Designer tiles, flooring, hardware & fixtures. Pella Windows & Doors. Presidential shingles. Landscape package, Vaulted main ceiling options. LL Daylight windows & 10’ ceiling option (based on lot). Customization hours with Architect Vince Kunasek & JH Interior Design Studio. Plus, the benefit of HOA exterior main

405 Franklin Avenue, Council Bluffs, 51503 3 Beds 0 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Kelsey Cronin, M: 402-917-2377, kelsey.cronin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29TH AT 9 AM! You won't want to miss this super cute and well maintained home! Featuring 3 beds and 1 bath, with a fully remodeled bathroom, new HVAC, 3 season porch, 1 car detached garage and tons of storage space. You'll love the private backyard with the perfect spot for grilling. To top it off, it is within walking distance to the 100 block of new shopping, restaurants, and so much more! Schedule your showing today to see what this home has to offer. AMA

3531 Comstock Avenue, Bellevue, 68123 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,875 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Ruben Gomez, M: 712-314-8296, gomezr@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Beautiful home, move-in ready can be yours now. 3 beds and 2 baths with a finished basement and a large yard make this an excellent choice.

192 S 166Th Street, Omaha, 68118 4 Beds 4 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,904 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Jill Sleddens, M: 402-208-3925, jill.sleddens@gmail.com, www.jillsleddens.com - Contract Pending. Subject to Existing Home Sale Contingency. Amazing Cambridge Estates 2 story. Starting with an impressive 2 story entry, this 4 bed, 4 bath, 3 car side load garage had undergone several, incredible renovations. Starting with gorgeous new wood floors throughout the main floor, staircase and 2nd floor hallway, they are stunning and you will be left gobsmacked. The entire house has been professionally painted, new carpet in the bedrooms and basement, new water heater, new window in the dining room, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new hardware, updated cabinets in the kitchen and laundry and shelving in the great room. Renovated half bath on the main floor. Updated lighting, ceiling fans and so much more. Showings start 10/24/2021 at 3pm. Open Sunday 1-3pm.

