CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Single-family homes for sale in Omaha

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 5 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Omaha area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Omaha-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asgAR_0ckJaCaQ00

8630 Loveland Estates Court, Omaha, 68124

2 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - NOW TAKING RESERVATIONS for The NEW Loveland Estates Development in the Heart of District 66! Limited to ONLY 10 Semi-Custom Homes & 8 Custom Estate Homes this Convenient Luxury Development is a Rare Opportunity to build YOUR DREAM HOME! Through market research & thoughtful design Bloomfield Custom Homes has streamlined your custom build process. The pictured blueprint is ONLY 1 of the pre-designed ranch home options (also 1.5 story) for Semi-Custom Home Lots 1-10. ALL plans are customizable - inside & out! Homes include: Zero entry & Elevator options. Custom Cabinetry. Solid surface countertops. Designer tiles, flooring, hardware & fixtures. Pella Windows & Doors. Presidential shingles. Landscape package, Vaulted main ceiling options. LL Daylight windows & 10’ ceiling option (based on lot). Customization hours with Architect Vince Kunasek & JH Interior Design Studio. Plus, the benefit of HOA exterior main

For open house information, contact Kelly Kontz, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22107616)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvMNW_0ckJaCaQ00

405 Franklin Avenue, Council Bluffs, 51503

3 Beds 0 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Kelsey Cronin, M: 402-917-2377, kelsey.cronin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29TH AT 9 AM! You won't want to miss this super cute and well maintained home! Featuring 3 beds and 1 bath, with a fully remodeled bathroom, new HVAC, 3 season porch, 1 car detached garage and tons of storage space. You'll love the private backyard with the perfect spot for grilling. To top it off, it is within walking distance to the 100 block of new shopping, restaurants, and so much more! Schedule your showing today to see what this home has to offer. AMA

For open house information, contact Kelsey Cronin, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22126054)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTYIf_0ckJaCaQ00

3531 Comstock Avenue, Bellevue, 68123

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,875 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Ruben Gomez, M: 712-314-8296, gomezr@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Beautiful home, move-in ready can be yours now. 3 beds and 2 baths with a finished basement and a large yard make this an excellent choice.

For open house information, contact Ruben Gomez, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22123766)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnVs3_0ckJaCaQ00

192 S 166Th Street, Omaha, 68118

4 Beds 4 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,904 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Jill Sleddens, M: 402-208-3925, jill.sleddens@gmail.com, www.jillsleddens.com - Contract Pending. Subject to Existing Home Sale Contingency. Amazing Cambridge Estates 2 story. Starting with an impressive 2 story entry, this 4 bed, 4 bath, 3 car side load garage had undergone several, incredible renovations. Starting with gorgeous new wood floors throughout the main floor, staircase and 2nd floor hallway, they are stunning and you will be left gobsmacked. The entire house has been professionally painted, new carpet in the bedrooms and basement, new water heater, new window in the dining room, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new hardware, updated cabinets in the kitchen and laundry and shelving in the great room. Renovated half bath on the main floor. Updated lighting, ceiling fans and so much more. Showings start 10/24/2021 at 3pm. Open Sunday 1-3pm.

For open house information, contact Jill Sleddens, Better Homes and Gardens R.E. at 402-932-5989

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22125490)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Interior Design#Restaurants#Ne#Bloomfield Custom Homes#Elevator#Custom Cabinetry#Pella Windows Doors#Hoa#Bhhs
Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
332
Followers
555
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy