Bakersfield, CA

Owning a home in Bakersfield is within reach with one of these condos

Bakersfield Today
 5 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Bakersfield condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Bakersfield, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrba0_0ckJa91U00

5808 W Almendra Court, Bakersfield, 93309

3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Condominium | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great starter unit to live or rent, spacious 3 bedroom, 3 baths Townhouse style condo in Pinon Springs HOA. All bedrooms upstairs, Living room, Dining room, Kitchen and Half bath downstairs. Sliding door from dining and kitchen area into an oversize backyard with plenty of room to entertain guest. Contact agent for additional details. Close to transportation, schools, stores, Valley Plaza, the Market Place and Entertainment.

For open house information, contact MANUEL CORTEZ, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY CA PROP at 909-983-9933

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-CV21196134)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47soft_0ckJa91U00

2604 Pinon Springs Circle, Bakersfield, 93309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great first time home buyer unit, ground level access. Master Bedroom suite with Walk-In Closet and Private Bath. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen on the main floor all bedrooms upstairs. Huge Community Pool up to 10' deep to cool off in these Hot Summer Days. Close to Schools, Grocery Stores, Transportation and Cal State Bakersfield. Enjoy nearby Shopping and Entertainment at Valley Plaza and The Market Place only minutes away.

For open house information, contact MANUEL CORTEZ, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY CA PROP at 909-983-9933

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-CV20215447)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZgj1_0ckJa91U00

3612 Sampson Ct, Bakersfield, 93309

2 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Condominium | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautiful Condo perfect for First Time home buyers or investors ,located close to shopping centers , parks , freeways and great schools . This spacious apartment feature 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom , it had been extensively remodeled , kitchen with new cabinets, counters and nice appliances , It also count with a private patio for your barbecues . Call your favorite realtor and set up a showing !!!

For open house information, contact Julissa Menacho, Realty ONE Group Strong at 661-663-3600

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202111623)

Bakersfield, CA
