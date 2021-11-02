CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Owning a home in Kansas City is within reach with one of these condos

Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 5 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Kansas City condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Kansas City, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0Cd2_0ckJa88l00

3602 Gillham Road, Kansas City, 64111

2 Beds 2 Baths | $127,500 | Condominium | 961 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This is a clean, move-in ready condo on the first floor. The interior is updated and has great room sizes. Outdoor features include a swimming pool and a private patio. Each unit has access to laundry room with free to use machines. There is a nice park with a tennis court and playground across the street.

For open house information, contact Wes Graves, RE/MAX Revolution at 816-466-8600

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykhkC_0ckJa88l00

901 W 41 Place, Kansas City, 64111

2 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1980

WESTPORT CONDO THIS IS A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! AWESOME LOCATION! BRAND NEW CARPET, PAINT AND HOT WATER HEATER. OPEN CONCEPT, LIVING ROOM KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, LARGE DINING ROOM AREA OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE, STOVE, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, LAUNDRY ROOM JUST OFF OF THE KITCHEN AREA, HALF BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. MAIN LEVEL HAS FRONT AND REAR ENTRANCE REAR ENTRANCE ACCESS FROM GATED PARKING AREA.

For open house information, contact Jason Sharpsteen, RE/MAX Revolution at 816-466-8600

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1RaU_0ckJa88l00

4532 Broadway 2S Boulevard, Kansas City, 64111

1 Bed 1 Bath | $147,999 | Condominium | 549 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Plaza Living for under $150k! Prime location! This 1bd/1ba condo is just a block north of the Plaza. The backdoor of this second floor unit opens right up to the assigned parking space, allowing quick access and avoiding staircases! This condo also features stackable Bosch W/D in unit, and all appliances stay! Building is equipped with google fiber. The building also features some of the lowest HOA dues on the Plaza! Perfect for an owner occupant or even an investor! Right on the Plaza - Just one block from Cooper's Hawk Winery & St. Lukes. Quick access to Nelson Atkins, Westport. Short drive to UMKC/Rockhurst/KU Med. Currently vacant, was rented at $975/mo. Unit also has private secured storage unit in the basement.

For open house information, contact Alex Shoaee, Chartwell Realty LLC at 816-877-8200

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylImy_0ckJa88l00

4804 Horton Street, Mission, 66202

2 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | Condominium | 1,507 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Rare opportunity to own a Summit Condo! This unit features trees backing and two decks on which to enjoy nature in the city. The main floor is open concept with fireplace and direct access to the master bedroom. Upstairs is a loft bedroom with its own bathroom. Downstairs is a second living area and a small bar space. The 'third bedroom' office is here with private bath access. This room has no egress window. The laundry room is at this level, with space for the large W&D units. Enjoy the Summit life style! The owner and his dog may or may not be present at showings. If he is not there, his dog should be kenneled, or hiding under the master bedroom bed. Do not pet the small dog! Back on market, no fault of the seller. Inspection report is loaded to MLS. INSPECTION REPORT FOUND A MOLD LIKE SUBSTANCE UNDER THE KITCHEN SINK. Please know that the seller may not be able to remove all his items from the home for closing. It may be on the buyer to remove the items left behind.

For open house information, contact Karie Parsons, ReeceNichols - Leawood at 913-851-7300

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service.

