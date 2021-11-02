CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Check out these houses for sale in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Colorado Springs-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5E3z_0ckJa4br00

1785 Bucolo Avenue, Colorado Springs, 80951

4 Beds 4 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome Home! This freshly painted 4 bed, 4 bath in Claremont Ranch is ready for you to move in! Check out the lower maintenance xeriscape front yard and a small patch of tuff in the rear for pet needs. Main floor features hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen with larger cabinets. The finished basement offers a retreat space or a fantastic separated guest room with a full bath. The master suite offers vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and an attached bathroom with it's own linen closet and double sink vanity! Don't forget to check out the sunset from the backyard with the amazing mountain views! New A/C put in 202 and new roof completed in 2019 as well! (3d Tour was completed prior to painting, but wait till you see it in person!)

For open house information, contact Brian Coram, The Cutting Edge at 719-999-5067

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-7163351)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOeYe_0ckJa4br00

4746 Monica Drive, Colorado Springs, 80916

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Investor special, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage on Cul de sac. Clean home, just needs major updating and some general repairs. Huge yard.

For open house information, contact Barry A Cavanaugh GRI SRES , 00005136-ERA Shields Real Estate at 719-593-1000

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-6352914)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQdyn_0ckJa4br00

105 Doris Drive, Colorado Springs, 80911

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,413 Square Feet | Built in 1956

You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1413 square foot ranch home! Featuring a custom gourmet kitchen with full 3cm slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and storage, and a full glass backsplash. Lovely covered front porch greets you and a covered patio is perfect for enjoying the Colorado evenings! The back yard is large and fenced and includes a storage shed for extra space. The family room is light and bright with a fireplace.

For open house information, contact Brianne Mattox, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-5132696)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixIZv_0ckJa4br00

1309 Fetterman Drive, Colorado Springs, 80915

5 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Beautiful updated home! Centrally located! Close to Peterson, Schriever, and Fort Carson. Fantastic neighborhood, the kind where people walk their dogs in the evening. Kids play in Wilson Park directly across the street. 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Finished basement! Huge backyard. The previous owners used the turf area for their dogs, and they used the paver patio for grilling and fire pit discussions! Great view of Pikes Peak from the front porch steps!

For open house information, contact Derek Wilkins, 00004382-Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-4943954)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Real Estate
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Fort Carson, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Grilling#Sunset
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
493
Followers
553
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy