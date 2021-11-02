Check out these houses for sale in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Colorado Springs-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1785 Bucolo Avenue, Colorado Springs, 80951 4 Beds 4 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome Home! This freshly painted 4 bed, 4 bath in Claremont Ranch is ready for you to move in! Check out the lower maintenance xeriscape front yard and a small patch of tuff in the rear for pet needs. Main floor features hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen with larger cabinets. The finished basement offers a retreat space or a fantastic separated guest room with a full bath. The master suite offers vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and an attached bathroom with it's own linen closet and double sink vanity! Don't forget to check out the sunset from the backyard with the amazing mountain views! New A/C put in 202 and new roof completed in 2019 as well! (3d Tour was completed prior to painting, but wait till you see it in person!)

For open house information, contact Brian Coram, The Cutting Edge at 719-999-5067

4746 Monica Drive, Colorado Springs, 80916 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Investor special, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage on Cul de sac. Clean home, just needs major updating and some general repairs. Huge yard.

For open house information, contact Barry A Cavanaugh GRI SRES , 00005136-ERA Shields Real Estate at 719-593-1000

105 Doris Drive, Colorado Springs, 80911 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,413 Square Feet | Built in 1956

You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1413 square foot ranch home! Featuring a custom gourmet kitchen with full 3cm slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and storage, and a full glass backsplash. Lovely covered front porch greets you and a covered patio is perfect for enjoying the Colorado evenings! The back yard is large and fenced and includes a storage shed for extra space. The family room is light and bright with a fireplace.

For open house information, contact Brianne Mattox, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

1309 Fetterman Drive, Colorado Springs, 80915 5 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Beautiful updated home! Centrally located! Close to Peterson, Schriever, and Fort Carson. Fantastic neighborhood, the kind where people walk their dogs in the evening. Kids play in Wilson Park directly across the street. 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Finished basement! Huge backyard. The previous owners used the turf area for their dogs, and they used the paver patio for grilling and fire pit discussions! Great view of Pikes Peak from the front porch steps!

For open house information, contact Derek Wilkins, 00004382-Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724