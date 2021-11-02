CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Buffalo

Buffalo Post
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Buffalo’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j84BF_0ckJa3j800

448 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island, 14072

2 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Townhouse | 1,437 Square Feet | Built in 2002

ALL THAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR IN A TOWNHOUSE! THIS 2+ BEDROOM 3 BATH STICKL BUILT END UNIT HAS ALL THE "I WANTS". WONDERFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN. CERAMIC FOYER. GREAT ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING, SKYLIGHTS AND HARDWOOD FLOORING. LOVELY KITCHEN INCLUDES APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, HARDWOOD FLOORING, PANTRY, CATHEDRAL CEILING AT EATING AREA AND SLIDING DOORS TO A BEAUTIFUL FLORIDA ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING & OVERLOOKS SPICER CREEK & WOODED GROUNDS. MASTER SUITE HAS CATHEDRAL CEILING, WALK-IN CLOSET & FULL BATH WITH CERAMIC FLOORING & NO STEP SHOWER. DEN W/HARDWOOD FLOORING FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. FULL WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH OFFICE, FULL BATH, KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDING DOORS TO COVERED PATIO. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH CHAIR LIFT (WILL BE REMOVED IF REQUESTED). CENTRAL AIR. MOVE IN AND ENJOY CARE-FREE LIVING AT IT'S BEST. SHOWS A++. No negotiations until 8/13, 5pm.

For open house information, contact Geraldine A Andolina, CENTURY 21 Winklhofer at 716-773-4833

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1357529)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzpG5_0ckJa3j800

47 Ojibwa Circle, Buffalo, 14202

3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Townhouse | 2,890 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful townhouse in sophisticated Waterfront Village! Enjoy extraordinary views, green space, parking, and outdoor living opportunities in a premier Buffalo neighborhood. First floor offers extra bedroom, convenient utility and storage space, and sliding glass door to a lovely, private patio and hot tub area. Kitchen features all stainless appliances, custom stonework, pull out cabinetry, and upgraded lighting. Open floorplan is perfect for entertaining, with walk out to second floor balcony. Expansive master bedroom includes gas fireplace, huge walk-in closet, and ensuite bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and glass stall steam shower. Excellent city views! Tall ceilings, updated fixtures, and fantastic walkability to waterfront activities and restaurants round out this downtown gem. Square footage of 2890 sq ft determined by Certified Real Estate Appraiser -- see attachment. There is a monthly fee of $114 for the landscaping in front of the building and for the park area behind the unit. The homeowner is responsible for the structure of the building. No pet restrictions.

For open house information, contact Susan D. Lenahan, MJ Peterson Real Estate at 716-819-4200

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1345636)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CbwT_0ckJa3j800

19 Woodpointe, Williamsville, 14221

2 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Townhouse | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Offers are due Monday, September 27th at 2 PM. This spotless 2 bedroom, 2 full bath all brick condo/townhouse includes a full finished basement (8ft ceilings) and an attached garage! Desirable open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets & breakfast bar with quartz countertops. 2nd bedroom can be easily converted to a home office or dining room. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio with a retractable awning. All appliances stay. Furnace & central AC installed in 2013. New sump with battery back up-'19. Private cul-de-sac location within walking distance to grocery shopping, post office and restaurants. No sign on property per association rules.

For open house information, contact Lori A Adams, CENTURY 21 Winklhofer at 716-634-6220

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1367432)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkqj3_0ckJa3j800

264 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, 14202

3 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Townhouse | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Allow us to introduce the West End in Buffalo's vibrant downtown waterfront community. Prepare to be wowed by the custom finishes that offer what today's buyer is looking for in comfort, space, and sophistication. These newly built 3 story townhomes feature 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, & attached 2-car garage. The ground level features a desirable first-flr bdrm/office with a walkout patio, large closet space, en-suite bthrm and an optional elevator. Your main floor greets you with an open floor plan and tons of natural light, a gas fireplace and stunning views from both patios. The luxurious kitchen is perfect for the entertainer with generous cabinet space, an oversized island and high-end appliances. The top floor boasts two large bdrms and en-suite bthrms, walk-in closets, and downtown and water views. This stunning townhome also includes high ceilings, hrdwd flrs, sun-drenched views from every living level and generous storage spaces. This exciting development is being constructed in four stages so any purchaser will have plenty of options for location and finishes. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to build new on Buffalo's beautiful waterfront!

For open house information, contact John M Heffron, Gurney Becker & Bourne at 716-849-1234

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1373656)

See more property details

Telegraph

Step inside this lakeside home in Staunton for $727,000

Welcome to 148 Della Lane in Staunton, a hidden gem located just 20 minutes from Edwardsville and 40 minutes from St. Louis. Through the elegant gated entrance are 14.8 sprawling country acres, all along a beautiful, clean and gravel shore-lined 3.5 acre lake. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops...
STAUNTON, IL
Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

