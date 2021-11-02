House hunting in Fresno? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(FRESNO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Fresno or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Fresno, pulled from our classifieds:

4876 N Hulbert Avenue, Fresno, 93705 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Condominium | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Charming corner unit in Piccadilly Village. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1386 sqft condo is move in ready. Brand new carpet and paint were recently installed. The living room is spacious and features a gas fireplace. The kitchen also has an eating area. The master bedroom is very conformable. It has a large walk in closet as well. The master bathroom was recently updated. Each of the two additional bedrooms are generous in size. There is private back patio and large two car garage as well. The HOA covers the pool, spa, club house, green area, cable TV, and the roof. Don't wait schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact John Carey, C-21 C Watson Real Estate, Inc. at 559-432-1221

3677 N Fruit Avenue, Fresno, 93705 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This Condominium has a very nice floor plan with plenty of space. Home has been moderately updated with some upgrades. Hardwood floors are throughout the main portion of the home and tile flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen has a really nice view from the east for the morning sunlight. Counter tops are white tile and cabinets are white wood. Bathrooms have white tile for countertops. Lot's of space in the backyard, which is one of the best selling features of this unit. It does give you the feeling of privacy. There are no adjoining walls like most condominiums. Street front property. Air Conditioner is approximately one year old.

For open house information, contact Cindy Lozano, eXp Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427