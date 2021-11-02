CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

House hunting in Fresno? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Fresno or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Fresno, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xU3xi_0ckJa1xg00

4876 N Hulbert Avenue, Fresno, 93705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Condominium | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Charming corner unit in Piccadilly Village. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1386 sqft condo is move in ready. Brand new carpet and paint were recently installed. The living room is spacious and features a gas fireplace. The kitchen also has an eating area. The master bedroom is very conformable. It has a large walk in closet as well. The master bathroom was recently updated. Each of the two additional bedrooms are generous in size. There is private back patio and large two car garage as well. The HOA covers the pool, spa, club house, green area, cable TV, and the roof. Don't wait schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact John Carey, C-21 C Watson Real Estate, Inc. at 559-432-1221

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-568532)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20L2A8_0ckJa1xg00

3677 N Fruit Avenue, Fresno, 93705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This Condominium has a very nice floor plan with plenty of space. Home has been moderately updated with some upgrades. Hardwood floors are throughout the main portion of the home and tile flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen has a really nice view from the east for the morning sunlight. Counter tops are white tile and cabinets are white wood. Bathrooms have white tile for countertops. Lot's of space in the backyard, which is one of the best selling features of this unit. It does give you the feeling of privacy. There are no adjoining walls like most condominiums. Street front property. Air Conditioner is approximately one year old.

For open house information, contact Cindy Lozano, eXp Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-557617)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Fresno, CA
Real Estate
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Housing Market#Home Ownership#Condos#Hoa#Air Conditioner
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
625
Followers
558
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy