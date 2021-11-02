Check out these houses for sale in Washington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WASHINGTON, DC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Washington-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yStz7_0ckJZpWw00

9506 52Nd Ave, College Park, 20740

3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Call this charming rambler home or buy it as an excellent investment property! Just blocks to the metro, shopping, restaurants, and only minutes to UMD or a quick commute into DC, the location is excellent. Freshly painted and move-in ready, you will love this cute, close to campus 3 bedroom/2 bath home, complete with gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level and an eat-in kitchen that walks out to the rear yard. With its own private entrance the lower level offers a great chance for a separate living including a bedroom, full bath and sitting area with room for a table/small kitchen. A spacious backyard with a brick patio adds so much enjoyment to this home - there is even a shed to keep the lawn mower & your bikes. Updates include a new roof & gutters in 2015, new sump pump, basement door & kitchen sliding glass door in 2019, and washer/dryer in 2020. Hurry - don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Andrea Scheidt, Engel & Volkers Ocean City at 410-520-4555

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvcUS_0ckJZpWw00

1406 Jamestown Drive, Morgantown, 20508

4 Beds 4 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,432 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Gorgeous mountain views & expansive yard! Don’t miss this perfect home in Ashton Estates! Open floor plan makes entertaining easy! 4/5 beds, large master suite, & 2nd floor laundry. Finished LL with theater room, full bath, & office. Two levels of decks provide of over 800 sq ft allow for great outdoor living space! New flooring, paint, & bathroom updates. Heated driveway & oversized garage. Plenty of storage. Great neighborhood community & close to I68/79 interchange!

For open house information, contact MICHELLE OATES DUDA, COMPASS REALTY GROUP at 304-212-2500

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2DJL_0ckJZpWw00

5713 Temple Hills Road, Temple Hills, 20748

3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1964

The property is an all Brick split foyer with 2 fireplaces 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and unfinished basement. The property has been updated with new roof, new deck, updated driveway, completely new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and ceramic tile flooring. All bedroom have hardwood floors, ceiling fans new closet door. The primary bedroom has bathroom with shower. There is new lighting thru-out the entire property. The living room and dining room both have hardwood floors. The basement has a new half bath. The furnace, hot water heater and HVAC have all been replaced. The basement has new vinyl floors, however there are no rooms and the walls have not been finished. Property is in move-in condition.

For open house information, contact LARHONDE PATTERSON, THE REAL ESTATES STORE, LLC at 301-423-8081

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5Dxx_0ckJZpWw00

5416 Woodway Dr, Alexandria, 22310

6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,249,999 | Single Family Residence | 6,619 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stately and expansive colonial located near end of cul-de-sac.  No detail left undone in this majestic home with tall ceilings throughout and over 6,600 sf finished living area.  Pull up to a stunning circular concrete and paver driveway or pull into the heated 2 car garage.  Enter the homes stunning granite foyer with retractable crystal chandelier.  Large living spaces include formal living & dining rooms, separate family room with fireplace, guest entertaining room, eloquent bar, and hardwood floors throughout.  Kitchen has granite counters, tall cabinets, and stainless steel appliances that are dual gas & electric.  Upstairs has 5 large bedrooms to include two primary bedrooms with their own ensuite.  Finished basement has additional bedroom, full bath, large theater room, half bath, and workout/flex room.  Multi-tiered slate patio out back with water feature, seated fire pit area, and turfed area for playground or putting green!  Perfect to entertain.  Custom built home with quality construction throughout.  RING doorbell and cameras on property (and will convey). Many more features -- a must see!

For open house information, contact Michael Asmus, NextHome Mission at 540-604-8293

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

