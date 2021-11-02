Check out these homes on the Tampa market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Tampa, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYL34_0ckJZn0i00

3618 W Santiago Street, Tampa, 33629

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,349 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. *Estimated completion March 2022* Welcome to your brand new Modern Craftsman pool home by Momentum Homes, located in Virginia Park within the beloved Roosevelt/Coleman/Plant school district! Walking distance to some of South Tampa’s favorite restaurants and Bayshore Boulevard. This beautiful 3,349sf home has a separate office which can also be used as a 5th bedroom. You will be impressed with the features of this new build offering block construction on both the first and second floor, Low E Impact windows, and brick paver driveway/patio/porch. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers 42” upper cabinets with soft close doors/drawers, Kitchenaid Appliance package with oven/microwave combo and gas cooktop. White oak wood flooring throughout the first floor and master bedroom/second floor landing. You will love your large master bedroom, dual walk-in closets, and en suite with dual vanities, freestanding tub, and frameless glass enclosed shower. Make a move on this home today while you still have time to select colors and finishes!

For open house information, contact Lauren Serianni, 360 REALTY OF TAMPA LLC at 813-508-2715

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-T3309322)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVaTU_0ckJZn0i00

3416 Ohio Avenue, Tampa, 33611

5 Beds 5 Baths | $860,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,306 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-Construction. To be built. Update: Only 1 lot left! Experience quality construction and superior craftsmanship by Southerlyn Homes. Renderings and floor plan are of one of the homes to be built in this development. Pre-construction buyers can work directly with our architect to design their custom home. Floor plan shown features an open concept living, kitchen, and dining area, double master (4 bedrooms total) and 4.5 baths, 2 car garage, laundry/ mudroom downstairs, bonus room upstairs, and an oversized office to accommodate the growing desire and need to work from home. Standard specifications include two story block, 18 SEER HVAC units, Icynene spray foam insulation, impact windows throughout, 7.25” crown molding, window casings, solid wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, 10 ft ceilings downstairs/9.5 ft upstairs, custom landscaping and irrigation packages, brick-pavered driveway, and high-end finishes. Available upgrades include tile or metal roof, Hardie Board Lap Siding, fireplace, outdoor kitchen, gas appliances, dry or wet bar, wine room, pool and spa, pergola, artificial turf, dog wash station in laundry and more. Rare opportunity to build a truly custom home on a deep lot in the highly sought-after Sun Bay South neighborhood of South Tampa. Walk or bike to Ballast Point Park, Bayshore Blvd, and the Tampa Yacht Club. Easy access to the Crosstown Expressway and Gandy Bridge to St. Petersburg and the award-winning St Pete/Clearwater Beaches. Close to MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Tampa General Hospital, Downtown Tampa, and all the best shops and dining. No Flood insurance required, No HOA/Deed Restrictions. Contact us today to schedule a consultation. *Renderings shown are for marketing purposes only and may include upgrades. List price is an estimate only and subject to change based on final client selections. Builder reserves the right to make changes. Timeline from contract is 3-5 months for architectural design and permitting and 9-12 months to build. Lot to be subdivided. Once rezoning is complete, new addresses will be assigned. Each lot will be 6,950 SF (50x139) and can accommodate a 2,800-3,200 SF home with room for a pool if desired. For more information visit www.SoutherlynHomes.com.

For open house information, contact Ashley Russell, KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH TAMPA at 813-875-3700

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-T3329000)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjQHu_0ckJZn0i00

3011 N 49Th Street, Tampa, 33605

3 Beds 1 Bath | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Tastefully Remodeled and Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath, move in ready, Dream home. Tucked away, and Conveniently located just a stone’s throw from I-4, and a straight line-drive to Tampa’s Downtown. You’ll love the open-concept perfect for entertaining guests on special occasions; and the split floor plan perfect for every bedroom to enjoy their own personal space. Too many tasteful UPDATES to list: including New Roof; fully Updated and Upgraded Kitchen including Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, all Wood White Shaker Cabinets, with custom Quartz Counters and backsplash; fully Updated Bathroom, Countertops and Custom Vanities; Waterproof Vinyl Wood Flooring throughout; Fresh Paint inside and out, new electric panel and brand new AC unit. Enjoy your outdoor living space in your fenced yard while sitting on the patio. Low Taxes and no HOA make this a very affordable option. Convenient to I-75 and I-4. Perfectly located to all entertainment, parks, schools, Downtown, shopping centers, shops, restaurants, and Hillsborough river access are all just a few minutes away! Don't let this one get away, schedule your private tour today!

For open house information, contact sam Amin, CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC at 866-580-6402

Copyright © 2021 Pinellas Suncoast Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PINELLAS-T3331149)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SruIR_0ckJZn0i00

8522 N Otis Avenue, Tampa, 33604

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1947

North Tampa home located near waters and N Boulevard. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Front screen enclosed porch and rear screen enclosed lanai with vaulted ceilings. Both bedrooms are 12' X 14'. This place is a quaint bungalow, the back porch is really cool. Sold "as-is", inspection for Buyer information only and will not be taken into consideration for price adjustments, subject to client approval.

For open house information, contact Dawn Brooks, GENSTONE REALTY at 833-396-0092

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-T3327421)

See more property details

