House-hunt Oklahoma City: What’s on the market

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Looking for a house in Oklahoma City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Oklahoma City-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2724 Zachary Place, Spencer, 73084 3 Beds 2 Baths | $111,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Good Bones! Starter home or investment, this property has so much potential! No structural issues that seller is aware of. Good sized home that will be a wonderful family home after some TLC and elbow grease. After-tenant cleanup is in process, please excuse the mess.

3905 Ne 23Rd Street, Oklahoma City, 73121 4 Beds 3 Baths | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,807 Square Feet | Built in 1959

There are TWO HOMES ON THIS PROPERTY!! 8.70mol acres perfectly situated within 3-5 minutes just east of I35 I40 & I44. MAIN HOUSE 2807sqft 4bed/3ba/2+living and 4car+ garage w 3bay carport AND A BUNGALOW HOME 2bed 1bath . Property is being sold AS-IS packaged together with commercial mls#982102 3903 NE 23rd. This property has a country feel tucked inside the city. Well maintained acreage with a really pretty pond and lots of open acreage to spread out, raise horses, pursue your hobbies, house a business OR BOTH! 2 water wells, 2 Industrial steel framed metal buildings with high bay doors, other utility structures and access to 3 PHASE POWER at Northeast and Southwest perimeters. Both houses need some work. Entire property is being sold AS-IS. (.3acre mol 3901 NE 23rd auto repair shop NOT INCLUDED)

1816 Regency Boulevard, Moore, 73160 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Just in time for Christmas 2021. This 3 bed/2 bath/2 car garage has an inviting & open floor plan. Contemporary finishes and variable height ceilings throughout. Mother in law plan. Private master bedroom boast relaxing bath complete w/separate walk in shower and separate jetted master tub. His & her double granite vanities & oversized walk in master closet. 9-10ft pullman ceilings in master. Spacious kitchen comes complete with a large island. Appliances to include space saver microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and gas range. 3cm solid granite countertops throughout. Gas log corner fireplace will compliment your large & open living area complete with cathedral ceilings. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Full sod, no fence. Call for additional list of amenities & be sure to ask about builders specials. Estimated completion late December 2021. Info current as of 8/10/21.

5521 Crooked Creek Road, Oklahoma City, 73117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to this beautiful, energy efficient home just minutes from Tinker. 2 miles from Midwest City Regional Park and close to the new Warren Theater and shopping center. Hard to find ¼ acre, beautiful greenbelt lot with mature trees for ultimate privacy. This home features an open concept floor plan, laminate floors, and corner cast stone fireplace. Master bedroom is spacious and has a big walk in closet. Step out back to the extended patio with fire pit ready for your entertaining. The exterior shed completes this package. A must see!

