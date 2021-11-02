Take a look at these homes on the Albuquerque market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Albuquerque, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Albuquerque. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1550 Hooper Road Sw, Albuquerque, 87105

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Spectacular makeover on this beautiful spacious custom ADOBE HOME! New flooring and entire electrical & plumbing system is new and upgraded. Layout of home opened up; beautiful solid lumber beams hand stained to match new wood trim - doors. New furnace, ref. air, tankless water heater, corrugated steel metal roof. All interior remodeled for modern living, but with benefits of living in custom thick walled Valle Abode! Lots of space; large kitchen- gorgeous butcher block counters! New Synthetic stucco in beautiful Dutch Blue hue. 10 tons of gravel and crusher fine added, 2 backyard access entries, irrigation well. Live in Vecinos del Bosque nearby Aquarium & Botanical gardens! Must see!

96 California Pine Road Ne, Rio Rancho, 87124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Fall in love with this cute and cozy home in an established area of Rio Rancho. Many updates from newer roof, double pane windows, and master cool air. Extremely efficient with utility costs at average $200.00 per month or less. Open floor plan, kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets and counters, 3 roomy bedrooms and 1-3/4 baths. No polybutelene pipe! Views from back yard. Nice size yard for garden, entertaining or just relaxing. Close to shopping, restaurants,, hospital and more.

1506 Windmill Court Nw, Albuquerque, 87114

5 Beds 3 Baths | $740,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,063 Square Feet | Built in 1995

West River Beautiful 5 BR, 3BA in private Windmill Estates. Open floor plan with Living/Dining combo, family room, plus sunny bonus room perfect for home office, playroom, or gym. Kitchen w/island, large pantry, updated stainless appliances, and nook. Spacious Owner's suite offers large walk-in closet, private office/sitting area, double sinks, & jetted garden tub. Bedroom on main floor could serve as 2nd owner's suite or in-laws area. Huge 3/4 acre lot . Relax in the peaceful back yard with lush landscape, trex deck, flag stone patio, & new hot tub. The 3 car garage has extra storage, side RV parking/hookup, plus storage shed. Recent updates include stucco, stacked stone accents , decking and roof. The possibilities are endless! File opened @ Stewart Title, Monica Borrego.

821 Hackberry Trail Se, Albuquerque, 87123

3 Beds 2 Baths | $247,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Come see this great home located in the nice Hidden Valley Subdivision! This home features three bedrooms, two baths, an open kitchen to dining room, large family room, laundry room, pantry, refrigerator-washer-and dryer are included, a two car garage, and a private courtyard! Don't forget we also have an abundance of community features like walking trails, ponds, a clubhouse, swimming pool, and a tennis court. This property is located at the west end of the subdivision and ready for a new owner!

