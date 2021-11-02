Check out these homes on the Memphis market now

(Memphis, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Memphis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1590 Epping Forest Drive, Southaven, 38671 5 Beds 7 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,273 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Custom home in the desirable Stonehedge. The loving large home is nestled in mature trees on 1.05 aces. This home offer a basement with 108 sq. ft. There are two Bonus rooms, media room, large office, 4/5 bedrooms, and 5.1 baths. The open gourmet kitchen is oversized w/ a breakfast bar and tons of custom cabinets. Two large walk-in pantry's. There are windows across the back of the home to view your triple deck and treed lot. The Family room offers stunning library paneling. Separate Formal Dining Room. The master suite offers a his/hers baths and three walk-in closets. The laundry room is a homemakers dream. This home offers a security system. New interior paint throughout. This Luxury Home is one of a kind.

For open house information, contact Brenda McRae, Coldwell Banker Collins-maury Southaven at 662-548-2000

1595 Miskelly Drive, Southaven, 38671 4 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 2021

4 bedroom 2 full bath brick home with 3 bedrooms downstairs (split) and 2 full baths. Upstairs is finished 4th bedroom. Great room has hardwood flooring & fireplace with gas logs. Smooth ceilings. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel electric self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal & pantry. Tile floors in all the wet areas. Separate laundry room. Master bath has double sinks, walk-in shower, corner tub and walk-in closet. Covered patio with ceiling fan. Sodded yard. Entire home constructed on 16'' centers using 2 x 4 studs. One Year Builder's Warranty.

For open house information, contact Teresa Willard, Chambliss Realty, Inc. at 662-349-6555

6021 Stafford Drive, Southaven, 38671 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath split bedroom home in lovely Worthington subdivision offers a large corner landscaped lot with private backyard and extra large patio. Step inside to find hardwood floors in the great room, hallway and master bedroom. Great room features a corner fireplace, vaulted ceiling, fan and view to the private backyard. Bay window breakfast room and kitchen are specious for all of your dining needs. Kitchen offers built in microwave, electric stove, dishwasher and full pantry. Private master suite with separate shower and jet tub plus two walk-in closets. Large laundry room with a convenient door to the backyard. 4th bedroom is upstairs. 2 car garage. * OPEN HOUSE* Thursday, Oct 17, 2021 from 4pm-6:30pm and Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 from 11am-3pm*

For open house information, contact Stephanie Crosslin, Crosslin Gist Realty, Llc at 901-674-5800

7197 Stonegate Boulevard, Southaven, 38671 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Location, Location, Location! Super cute patio home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered patio with private fenced yard and storage building. You will love the hardwood floors, and neutral paint color. The open floor plan has vaulted ceilings, large snack bar, dining area, and lots of cabinets and counters! See this one right away!

For open house information, contact Brenda Easter, Dream Maker Realty at 662-893-3232