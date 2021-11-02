CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Check out these homes on the Memphis market now

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Memphis, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Memphis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11M7UQ_0ckJZcIj00

1590 Epping Forest Drive, Southaven, 38671

5 Beds 7 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,273 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Custom home in the desirable Stonehedge. The loving large home is nestled in mature trees on 1.05 aces. This home offer a basement with 108 sq. ft. There are two Bonus rooms, media room, large office, 4/5 bedrooms, and 5.1 baths. The open gourmet kitchen is oversized w/ a breakfast bar and tons of custom cabinets. Two large walk-in pantry's. There are windows across the back of the home to view your triple deck and treed lot. The Family room offers stunning library paneling. Separate Formal Dining Room. The master suite offers a his/hers baths and three walk-in closets. The laundry room is a homemakers dream. This home offers a security system. New interior paint throughout. This Luxury Home is one of a kind.

For open house information, contact Brenda McRae, Coldwell Banker Collins-maury Southaven at 662-548-2000

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4001100)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dXs2_0ckJZcIj00

1595 Miskelly Drive, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 2021

4 bedroom 2 full bath brick home with 3 bedrooms downstairs (split) and 2 full baths. Upstairs is finished 4th bedroom. Great room has hardwood flooring & fireplace with gas logs. Smooth ceilings. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel electric self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal & pantry. Tile floors in all the wet areas. Separate laundry room. Master bath has double sinks, walk-in shower, corner tub and walk-in closet. Covered patio with ceiling fan. Sodded yard. Entire home constructed on 16'' centers using 2 x 4 studs. One Year Builder's Warranty.

For open house information, contact Teresa Willard, Chambliss Realty, Inc. at 662-349-6555

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-2336739)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHb0Q_0ckJZcIj00

6021 Stafford Drive, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath split bedroom home in lovely Worthington subdivision offers a large corner landscaped lot with private backyard and extra large patio. Step inside to find hardwood floors in the great room, hallway and master bedroom. Great room features a corner fireplace, vaulted ceiling, fan and view to the private backyard. Bay window breakfast room and kitchen are specious for all of your dining needs. Kitchen offers built in microwave, electric stove, dishwasher and full pantry. Private master suite with separate shower and jet tub plus two walk-in closets. Large laundry room with a convenient door to the backyard. 4th bedroom is upstairs. 2 car garage. * OPEN HOUSE* Thursday, Oct 17, 2021 from 4pm-6:30pm and Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 from 11am-3pm*

For open house information, contact Stephanie Crosslin, Crosslin Gist Realty, Llc at 901-674-5800

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4000969)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yi1PD_0ckJZcIj00

7197 Stonegate Boulevard, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Location, Location, Location! Super cute patio home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered patio with private fenced yard and storage building. You will love the hardwood floors, and neutral paint color. The open floor plan has vaulted ceilings, large snack bar, dining area, and lots of cabinets and counters! See this one right away!

For open house information, contact Brenda Easter, Dream Maker Realty at 662-893-3232

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4000924)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Real Estate
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Memphis, TN
Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Patio Home#Laundry Room#Windows#Bay Window#This Luxury Home#Sodded Yard#Chambliss Realty Inc
Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
397
Followers
605
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy