CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Check out these homes for sale in Louisville now

Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 5 days ago

(Louisville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Louisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFKR4_0ckJZQet00

7708 Pear View Ln, Louisville, 40218

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,311 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This one owner property has been meticulously cared for.....The first floor boasts a large open great room with kitchen.....3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs round out the first floor.....Vaulted ceilings in the great room which creates an air of spaciousness....The lower level has a bathroom, laundry room, craft room and family room with storage....The 2 car attached garage makes entering the house so convenient....Come check out this beautiful listing!

For open house information, contact Miles Smith Group, Smith & Wilson Realty at 502-890-5085

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1597971)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDD5i_0ckJZQet00

2906 Edmonia Avenue, Louisville, 40220

4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This quaint and charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home could be yours! The main level host 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath with a tiled shower, dining area, living room and kitchen. The upstairs opens up to 2 bedrooms. Each room has a sky light. This is perfect for viewing the night sky with imaginary minds. The home also has a finished basements with 2 large rooms, a full bath and laundry room.The fenced in backyard with fire pit can easily be enjoyed from the screened in porch. As if that's not enough to offer the location is perfect. The home is minutes from restaurants, shopping, schools, parks and so much more.

For open house information, contact Brenda Stapleton, KY Real Estate Professionals, LLC at 859-408-7204

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20122959)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYpdl_0ckJZQet00

3306 Terrier Ln, Louisville, 40218

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,663 Square Feet | Built in 1953

PRICE REDUCED...Large home for the area, Income potential home has a studio apartment in the lower level with it's own separate entrance. Home has recently been remodeled, newer flooring, paint, light fixtures, some of the electric was rewired. New stove, dishwasher and microwave. Hall has a entertainment closet for drinks, hall also has a stackable washer and dryer. with 2 other storage closets. Large bedrooms. Throughout the home is custom blinds. Entrance to the main basement is located by the back door, studio apartment you must exit the sunroom turn to the right and go down the stairs. Home has a total of 3 laundry areas, total of 2 1/2 bathrooms. Two car detached garage. It's a must see!!

For open house information, contact Linda R Mattingly, United Real Estate Louisville at 502-509-4498

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1592817)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paI8s_0ckJZQet00

704 W Whitney Ave, Louisville, 40215

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautifully built home that is only 2 years old. Large open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings. En suite bathroom in the primary bedroom. The additional bedrooms are a great size as well. Private parking in the back of the house with alley access. Contact your agent for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Ty'Shawn G Brooks, United Real Estate Louisville at 502-509-4498

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1597907)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Louisville, KY
Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Miles Smith Group#Smith Wilson Realty#Hall
Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
403
Followers
571
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy