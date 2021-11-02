Check out these homes for sale in Louisville now

(Louisville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Louisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7708 Pear View Ln, Louisville, 40218 3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,311 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This one owner property has been meticulously cared for.....The first floor boasts a large open great room with kitchen.....3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs round out the first floor.....Vaulted ceilings in the great room which creates an air of spaciousness....The lower level has a bathroom, laundry room, craft room and family room with storage....The 2 car attached garage makes entering the house so convenient....Come check out this beautiful listing!

2906 Edmonia Avenue, Louisville, 40220 4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This quaint and charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home could be yours! The main level host 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath with a tiled shower, dining area, living room and kitchen. The upstairs opens up to 2 bedrooms. Each room has a sky light. This is perfect for viewing the night sky with imaginary minds. The home also has a finished basements with 2 large rooms, a full bath and laundry room.The fenced in backyard with fire pit can easily be enjoyed from the screened in porch. As if that's not enough to offer the location is perfect. The home is minutes from restaurants, shopping, schools, parks and so much more.

3306 Terrier Ln, Louisville, 40218 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,663 Square Feet | Built in 1953

PRICE REDUCED...Large home for the area, Income potential home has a studio apartment in the lower level with it's own separate entrance. Home has recently been remodeled, newer flooring, paint, light fixtures, some of the electric was rewired. New stove, dishwasher and microwave. Hall has a entertainment closet for drinks, hall also has a stackable washer and dryer. with 2 other storage closets. Large bedrooms. Throughout the home is custom blinds. Entrance to the main basement is located by the back door, studio apartment you must exit the sunroom turn to the right and go down the stairs. Home has a total of 3 laundry areas, total of 2 1/2 bathrooms. Two car detached garage. It's a must see!!

704 W Whitney Ave, Louisville, 40215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautifully built home that is only 2 years old. Large open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings. En suite bathroom in the primary bedroom. The additional bedrooms are a great size as well. Private parking in the back of the house with alley access. Contact your agent for a private showing.

