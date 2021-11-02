Check out these homes on the El Paso market now

(El Paso, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in El Paso will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1029 Calle Parque Drive, El Paso, 79912 5 Beds 6 Baths | $990,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,040 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This renovated 5000+ sqft home has so much to offer, and was designed with the new owner in mind. You'll surely notice the 5 bedrooms, each with a bathroom, 3 of which have a balcony. The office has a Jack & Jill restroom and is located on the 1st floor. The home offers 2 laundry rooms, one on each floor. The oversized waterfall edged island is the first thing you'll notice in the kitchen. You can entertain in both living areas, as well as in the RECORDING STUDIO. The oversized patio has both gas and water lines ready for you to build your outdoor dream kitchen. This beautiful home offers a lower and upper backyard space with amazing scenic views for you to enjoy. Schools, groceries, shopping centers and parks are a short distance.

4601 Rolling Stone Avenue, El Paso, 79924 4 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Desirable neighborhood. View of the Franklin Mountains. This home is looking for a family to give it some TLC. 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, formal Living and dining. Breakfast area in the Kitchen. Den with a brick fireplace and sliding glass door to a lovely patio and green back yard. Laundry room inside utility room with a pantry. 2 car garage w/extra storage. Wonderful back yard for family entertaining. A must see and it won't last long.

3221 Pera Avenue, El Paso, 79905 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Remodeled house in the central area of the passage 5 minutes from the Cordoba international bridge, with Refrigeration, Granite in kitchen. Garage with access through the alley.

5106 Mumm Lane, El Paso, 79924 3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,931 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Great Opportunity!! This well maintained Northeast home featuring refrigerated AC, a large living area, dining area, bonus room, utility room and ceiling fans. Minutes away from Fort Bliss and easy access to Loop 375. First Time home buyers, this is a great buy get it while it last!!Investors this income producing home is a must have to your portfolio!!

